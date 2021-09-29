Former Gophers coach Jerry Kill concussed in postgame scuffle in Texas

The former Gophers football supremo was knocked to the ground during the fight between SMU and TCU.

Jerry Kill suffered a concussion when he was knocked to the ground during a postgame scuffle following a college football game in Texas.

Kill, who coached the Gophers from 2011-2015, was knocked to the ground twice when players got heated following TCU's 42-34 home loss to SMU on Saturday. The scuffle ensued when SMU players attempted to plant a team flag at midfield, and during the chaos the 60-year-old Kill, who has epilepsy, hit the ground twice.

According to video replay, Kill was knocked to the ground by a TCU player one time. It's unclear how Kill was pushed to the ground the second time, but TCU head coach Gary Patterson indicated that the incident was avoidable had SMU not planned a flag-planting stunt.

“He had about a two-inch knot on his head and scrapes all over it,” Patterson said about Kill, according to The Dallas Morning News. “I cannot substantiate that it was a SMU or TCU person, but it did happen. And if we didn’t have the flags, it wouldn’t have happened.”

SMU athletic director Rick Hart issued a statement on Tuesday saying there is no evidence of an SMU player striking Kill during the melee, though Patterson believes an SMU player used a helmet to hit Kill in the head.

“I do need to find out who the player is that hit coach Kill with a helmet is,” Patterson said. “I will find that out.” He added: “I don’t have any comments on all that. I’m just going to tell you, the word on the street is a player hit a coach. We’ll find out who that is.”

Kill has since returned to work and is OK, according to Patterson.

