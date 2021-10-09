October 10, 2021
Former Twin, broadcaster Jim Kaat makes insensitive remark at Yoán Moncada

Kaat apologized during MLB Network's broadcast of the White Sox-Astros game.
Jim Kaat

Former Minnesota Twins pitcher and MLB Network broadcaster Jim Kaat apologized after making an insensitive remark directed at Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoán Moncada.

The incident occurred during the first inning of the White Sox' ALDS matchup with the Houston Astros. Kaat and fellow commentator Buck Showalter were discussing Moncada's ability during his at-bat, saying he had the potential of an All-Star.

"First time I saw him in the big leagues, I looked around the dugout and said 'Can we have one of those?'" Showalter joked. "That's what [an All-Star] looks like."

"Get a 40-acre field full of them." Kaat responded, an apparent reference to the slavery era.

The incident was met with backlash on social media before Kaat apologized in the fifth inning.

"I want to add a little break here," Kaat said per Yahoo Sports. "In fact, I need to read this right now, because earlier in the game when Yoán Moncada was at the plate in an attempt to compliment the great player, I used a poor choice of words that resulted in a sensitive hurtful remark. And I'm sorry."

Kaat resumed his role for the rest of the broadcast, which resulted in a 9-4 victory for the Astros.

Jim Kaat
