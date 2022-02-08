Four-star recruit decommits from Gophers' 2023 class

Skip to main content

Four-star receiver decommits from Gophers' 2023 recruiting class

Anthony Brown committed to the Gophers last fall.
The Minnesota Golden Gophers football team took a hit on Monday when four-star wide receiver Anthony Brown decommitted from their 2023 recruiting class.

Brown, a 5-foot-10, 170-pound receiver from Springfield, Ohio, is ranked 36th in 247Sports' receiver rankings for the Class of 2023. He is also the brother of current Gophers receiver Michael Brown-Stephens. 

Brown committed to Minnesota last September, choosing the Gophers over 18 other scholarship offers including Big Ten rivals Wisconsin, Purdue, Penn State and Michigan.

The Gophers have hit the receiver position hard in this recruiting cycle, making scholarship offers to three four-star recruits and Carnell Tate, a five-star recruit from Bradenton, Fla.

With Brown withdrawing his commitment, the Gophers have two players committed for the 2023 class in Osseo interior lineman Jerome Williams and Kasson-Mantorville offensive tackle Reese Tripp.

