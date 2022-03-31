Skip to main content
Frozen Four: Gophers, Minnesota State bumped from ESPN2

It was bumped in favor of a Major League Baseball game.

Credit: Brad Rempel/University of Minnesota

Just a week away from the Frozen Four showdown between the Minnesota Gophers and Minnesota State Mavericks and ESPN has bumped the game from ESPN2 to ESPNU. 

Rather than televise the Minnesota-centric national semifinal to a national audience, ESPN has pushed the hockey game to the lesser-available ESPNU, while ESPN2 carries the MLB opening day game between World Series champions the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds. 

Most streaming services and cable/satellite providers carry ESPNU, but it would be wise to make sure it's part of your package if you want to guarantee you'll be able to watch it at home. 

The winner of the Gophers-Minnesota State game will face Michigan or Denver in the national championship game on Saturday, April 9. The national championship game is currently scheduled to be televised on ESPN2 at 7 p.m. 

