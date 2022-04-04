'Good GR-EE-F:' Wild line fuels win over Capitals

Throughout the season, the Minnesota Wild have enjoyed great success with their "GR-EE-F" line. On Sunday, the trio of Jordan Greenway, Joel Eriksson Ek and Marcus Foligno came up big, scoring three goals in the Wild's 5-1 win over the Washington Capitals.

Eriksson Ek set the tone for the Wild early, scoring his 20th goal of the season 20 seconds into the game. Tyson Jost got in on the fun just over one minute later, scoring his first goal in a Wild sweater to give Minnesota a 2-0 lead.

But the GR-EE-F line continued to make an impact in the second period. Eriksson Ek scored his second goal of the game to give Minnesota a 3-0 lead before Foligno scored his 20th goal of the season to put the Wild up 4-0.

The goal gave the Wild its franchise-sixth 20-goal scorer this season. It also gave Minnesota a boost on a night where they only mustered 19 shots on goal.

With their depth leading the way, Cam Talbot continued his hot play in net, stopping 25 of 26 Washington shots. An empty-net goal by Nicolas Deslauriers finished things off and gave the Wild its second straight victory.

The win helped the Wild extend its lead to five points over the St. Louis Blues for second place in the Central Division. After a quick road trip on the east coast, the Wild will return for a pair of matchups with playoff seeding implications against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday and St. Louis on Friday.