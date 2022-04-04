Skip to main content
'Good GR-EE-F:' Wild line fuels win over Capitals

'Good GR-EE-F:' Wild line fuels win over Capitals

Joel Eriksson Ek scored twice in a 5-1 win in Washington.

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Joel Eriksson Ek scored twice in a 5-1 win in Washington.

Throughout the season, the Minnesota Wild have enjoyed great success with their "GR-EE-F" line. On Sunday, the trio of Jordan Greenway, Joel Eriksson Ek and Marcus Foligno came up big, scoring three goals in the Wild's 5-1 win over the Washington Capitals.

Eriksson Ek set the tone for the Wild early, scoring his 20th goal of the season 20 seconds into the game. Tyson Jost got in on the fun just over one minute later, scoring his first goal in a Wild sweater to give Minnesota a 2-0 lead.

But the GR-EE-F line continued to make an impact in the second period. Eriksson Ek scored his second goal of the game to give Minnesota a 3-0 lead before Foligno scored his 20th goal of the season to put the Wild up 4-0.

The goal gave the Wild its franchise-sixth 20-goal scorer this season. It also gave Minnesota a boost on a night where they only mustered 19 shots on goal.

With their depth leading the way, Cam Talbot continued his hot play in net, stopping 25 of 26 Washington shots. An empty-net goal by Nicolas Deslauriers finished things off and gave the Wild its second straight victory.

The win helped the Wild extend its lead to five points over the St. Louis Blues for second place in the Central Division. After a quick road trip on the east coast, the Wild will return for a pair of matchups with playoff seeding implications against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday and St. Louis on Friday.

Next Up

Joel Eriksson Ek
MN Sports

'Good GR-EE-F': Wild line fuels win over Capitals

Joel Eriksson Ek scored twice in a 5-1 win in Washington.

Anthony Edwards
MN Sports

Timberwolves avoid trap game, continue chase for sixth seed

Anthony Edwards had a big night to help the Timberwolves climb closer to a playoff berth.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

One dead, five injured in separate overnight shootings in Minneapolis

A 27-year-old shot in Phillips Saturday night died at the hospital Sunday.

hospital, emergency room
MN News

Four hospitalized after drunk driver crashes SUV in Carlton County

The crash occurred on the 1400 Block of County Road 4 Saturday night.

Screen Shot 2022-04-03 at 8.56.51 AM
MN Food & Drink

Mashed.com's '12 best fish sandwiches' list includes Twin Cities bar

The restaurant first opened in 1990.

pontoon
WI News

1 killed, 2 injured in Wisconsin pontoon explosion

Three men were in the process of installing a pier when the explosion happened.

emily's bakery hastings facebook
MN Food & Drink

Shuttered Hastings bakery is sold, new operator reportedly stepping in

Emily's Bakery & Deli closed after more than 100 years in November.

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Sports

Kaprizov sets points record, Wild earn win over Hurricanes

Kaprizov's 84th (and 85th) point of the season helped the Wild earn a win in Raleigh.

ambulance
MN News

Man retrieving items from trailer fatally struck by driver in Bloomington

The crash happened around 5 a.m. Saturday.

USATSI_17410464_168397563_lowres
MN Vikings

Everybody ready for a Vikings right guard competition?

The Vikings added veteran guard Chris Reed to compete for a starting spot....wait, we've seen this movie before, right?

USATSI_8874495_168397563_lowres
MN Sports

Gophers, Lynx legend Lindsay Whalen inducted into Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

Whalen will be a part of the 13-member class in 2022.

2015896A-8723-477B-85D8-58FC3B64A7CE
MN Music and Radio

Barb Abney leaving KFAI for another Twin Cities radio station

Abney's last day at KFAI will be Friday, April 8.

Related

Cam Talbot / Minnesota Wild
MN Wild

Third-period meltdown snaps Wild's winning streak

The Blues scored three unanswered goals in a 4-3 loss.

Joel Eriksson Ek
MN Wild

Eriksson Ek's hat trick completes Wild's rally over Jets

A late review helped the Wild win their home opener.

Jared Spurgeon
MN Wild

Flames light up Wild for fourth straight loss

The dog days of the season have arrived.

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Wild win physical battle against Bruins

Kirill Kaprizov scored twice to give the Wild a much-needed win.

Cam Talbot / Minnesota Wild
MN Wild

Talbot leads Wild to 7th straight victory

The Wild opened a four-game road trip with a win in Edmonton.

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

2nd period surge leads Wild to fourth straight win

With three goals in the second, the Wild won their fourth straight game

Joel Eriksson Ek
MN Wild

Another Wild rally falls short against Lightning

The Wild scored two goals with the extra attacker but couldn't beat the two-time defending champs.

Kaprizov, Wild
MN Wild

5 questions for the Wild's playoff series against Vegas

The Wild seem to have the advantage, but can they win their first playoff series since 2015?