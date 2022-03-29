Gopher commit Braeden Carrington named Mr. Basketball

Future Golden Gopher guard Braeden Carrington has won the 2022 Mr. Basketball award in Minnesota.

The honor is awarded to the top senior boys' basketball player, and Carrington was arguably just that as he helped lead the Park Center Pirates to the Class 4A state championship this past weekend at Williams Arena.

Carrington won the award for four other finalists: Prince Aligbe (Minnehaha Academy), Alonzo Dodd (South St. Paul), Tre Holloman (Cretin-Derham Hall) and Eli King (Caledonia).

Carrington is ranked as the No. 8 senior in Minnesota this year, according to 247 Sports.

Tre Holloman, Cretin-Derham Hall (Michigan State) Pharrel Payne, Park of Cottage Grove (Minnesota) Prince Aligbe, Minnehaha Academy (Boston College) Camden Heide, Wayzata (Purdue) Eli King, Caledonia (Iowa State) Demario Watson, Totino-Grace (Iowa State) Ahjany Lee, Byron (St. Thomas) Braeden Carrington, Park Center (Minnesota)

Four of the five finalists have announced college plans. Carrington is part of Ben Johnson's '22 Gopher recruiting, where he'll be joined by Park of Cottage Grove's Pharrel Payne, who was among the 10 semifinalists for the award.

Aligbe is committed to Boston College, Holloman will play for Tom Izzo at Michigan State and Eli King is bound for Iowa State, where he'll be joined by Totino-Grace state champ Demario Watson.