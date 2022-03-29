Skip to main content
Gopher commit Braeden Carrington named Mr. Basketball in Minnesota

Gopher commit Braeden Carrington named Mr. Basketball in Minnesota

The 6-foot-3 guard helped lead Park Center to the 4A state championship.

Mr. Basketball

The 6-foot-3 guard helped lead Park Center to the 4A state championship.

Future Golden Gopher guard Braeden Carrington has won the 2022 Mr. Basketball award in Minnesota. 

The honor is awarded to the top senior boys' basketball player, and Carrington was arguably just that as he helped lead the Park Center Pirates to the Class 4A state championship this past weekend at Williams Arena. 

Carrington won the award for four other finalists: Prince Aligbe (Minnehaha Academy), Alonzo Dodd (South St. Paul), Tre Holloman (Cretin-Derham Hall) and Eli King (Caledonia). 

Carrington is ranked as the No. 8 senior in Minnesota this year, according to 247 Sports. 

  1. Tre Holloman, Cretin-Derham Hall (Michigan State)
  2. Pharrel Payne, Park of Cottage Grove (Minnesota)
  3. Prince Aligbe, Minnehaha Academy (Boston College)
  4. Camden Heide, Wayzata (Purdue)
  5. Eli King, Caledonia (Iowa State)
  6. Demario Watson, Totino-Grace (Iowa State)
  7. Ahjany Lee, Byron (St. Thomas)
  8. Braeden Carrington, Park Center (Minnesota)

Four of the five finalists have announced college plans. Carrington is part of Ben Johnson's '22 Gopher recruiting, where he'll be joined by Park of Cottage Grove's Pharrel Payne, who was among the 10 semifinalists for the award. 

Aligbe is committed to Boston College, Holloman will play for Tom Izzo at Michigan State and Eli King is bound for Iowa State, where he'll be joined by Totino-Grace state champ Demario Watson. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-03-29 at 4.54.04 PM
MN Gophers

Gopher commit Braeden Carrington named Mr. Basketball

The 6-foot-3 guard helped lead Park Center to the 4A state championship.

police lights
MN News

Man dies 3 weeks after being assaulted, robbed and left in hallway

The victim was found unconscious in the Minneapolis building 3 weeks ago.

Ayisha Jaffer
MN Music and Radio

Nashville radio host moves to Minnesota for role at The Current

She is a Wisconsin native who once worked as a park range in Alaska.

police lights
MN News

After weeks at large, man charged with shooting teen in chest arrested

The 21-year-old was taken into custody in a Chicago suburb.

Susan Spiller
MN News

Man found guilty of 2015 murder of Minneapolis artist and activist

A jury returned a split verdict, finding him guilty of one count, and not guilty of another.

Amir Locke 1 crop
MN News

Amir Locke killing: County attorney now reviewing for possible charges

The 22-year-old was killed by a Minneapolis police officer nearly 8 weeks ago.

Keith Ellison
MN News

Professor behind Philando Castile fundraiser to repay $120K she allegedly kept

Keith Ellison's office sued the woman, and they've now reached a settlement agreement.

Camerata apartments
MN News

Police negotiating with suspect after fire at Twin Cities apartment building

The fire was reported at the Hoigaard Village apartment complex Tuesday morning.

USATSI_17324496_168397563_lowres
MN Vikings

Can Jesse Davis avoid the Vikings' guard graveyard?

The Vikings are taking another stab to fill their right guard spot

Screen Shot 2022-03-29 at 12.20.54 PM
MN Weather

Big storm to dump smorgasbord of precipitation on MN, WI

The Twin Cities might get in on the snow Wednesday night into Thursday.

Screen Shot 2020-02-04 at 2.33.25 PM
MN News

Guilty plea for cop who inappropriately touched 7 students

He was working as a school resource officer at the time of the incidents, authorities said.

UnitedHealth Group
MN Business

UnitedHealth buys in-home care company for $5.4 billion

The Louisiana-based company employs 30,000 people.

Related

basketball
MN Sports

Here are the 10 candidates for the MN Mr. Basketball award

The candidates will be trimmed to five finalists in early March.

basketball
MN Sports

5 finalists for the 2022 Minnesota Mr. Basketball award

The winner will be announced after this week's state tournament.

Cody Lindenberg
MN Gophers

Anoka linebacker commits to Gopher football

Cody Lindenberg played outside linebacker and running back at Anoka.

Gophers basketball
MN Gophers

Gophers fall below roster minimum, postpone Penn State game

It is "due to internal COVID-19 protocols within the Golden Gopher program."

Reese Tripp
MN Gophers

Minnesota Gophers receive first in-state 2023 football recruit

Reese Tripp is a 6-foot-7, 315-pound offensive lineman.

Gophers
MN Gophers

Gophers gain 4 commitments to 2022 recruiting class

Minnesota's Class of 2022 currently ranks seventh in the Big Ten.

TCF Bank Stadium
MN Gophers

Annandale offensive lineman Purcell commits to Gophers

The 6-foot-7 offensive tackle is staying home to play for Minnesota.

Lindsay Whalen
MN Gophers

Lindsay Whalen signs contract extension with Gophers

Whalen's 2022 recruiting class is loaded with star power from Minnesota.