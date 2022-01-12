Skip to main content

Gopher football's game vs. Iowa moved in modified 2022 schedule

The battle for Floyd of Rosedale is one of several changes to this year's slate.
Gopher Football

The Minnesota Golden Gopher football team announced its modified 2022 schedule on Wednesday, featuring several changes including their game against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Gophers were originally scheduled to host the Hawkeyes on Sept. 24 but that game has been moved to Nov. 19. The matchup with Iowa was supposed to open the Big Ten schedule but Minnesota will now open Big Ten play on Sept. 24 when they head to Michigan State.

In all, seven of Minnesota's nine conference games were moved in the shuffle and its bye week was moved up from Oct. 29 to Oct. 8. Times and broadcast information will be announced at a later date and the schedule is subject to change.

Gophers 2022 season schedule:

  • Sept. 1 vs. New Mexico State
  • Sept. 10 vs. Western Illinois
  • Sept. 17 vs. Colorado
  • Sept. 24 at Michigan State
  • Oct. 1 vs. Purdue
  • Oct. 8 Bye Week
  • Oct. 15 at Illinois
  • Oct. 22 at Penn State
  • Oct. 29 vs. Rutgers
  • Nov. 5 at Nebraska
  • Nov. 12 vs. Northwestern
  • Nov. 19 vs. Iowa
  • Nov. 26  at Wisconsin

