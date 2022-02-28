Skip to main content
Gophers' 27-point comeback comes up short vs. Indiana

Gophers' 27-point comeback comes up short vs. Indiana

Payton Willis caught fire but it wasn't enough to climb out of a massive hole.

Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Payton Willis caught fire but it wasn't enough to climb out of a massive hole.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers fell into a deep hole on Sunday night. But despite a furious rally, a 27-point deficit was too much to overcome in an 84-79 loss to Indiana.

Indiana started the game by taking control early. The Gophers dropped back defensively on Xavier Johnson and the junior guard made them pay with 16 of his 24 points in the first half.

Johnson's play was a catalyst for the Hoosiers, whose lead swelled to 12 points just before the 10-minute mark. But the Gophers cut into the deficit thanks to five 3-pointers.

With a 3-pointer by Payton Willis at the horn, the Gophers went into the locker room down 40-33 at halftime. But Indiana's duo of Trayce Jackson-Davis (14 points, eight rebounds) and Miller Kopp (10 points) helped the Hoosiers open the game up to take a 70-43 lead.

Armed with its biggest lead of the night, this should have been an easy night for Indiana. Instead, the Gophers fought their way back behind Willis.

Willis was one of the eight players honored on senior night and went out with a fury. While tying his own school record with seven 3-pointers, Willis finished with 28 points and led Minnesota on a 36-12 run over the next 8:16.

With Indiana's lead down to 82-79 with five seconds remaining, Johnson knocked down a pair of critical free throws to finally put Minnesota away.

The Gophers fell to 4-14 in the Big Ten and 13-14 overall. Minnesota will look to build momentum entering the conference tournament when they travel to Maryland on Wednesday night.

Next Up

Payton Willis
MN Gophers

Gophers' 27-point comeback comes up short vs. Indiana

Payton Willis caught fire but it wasn't enough to climb out of a massive hole.

police lights
MN News

Woman, 20, killed in home explosion in Le Sueur County

She was reportedly housesitting at the time of her death.

WBL fight
MN Sports

Video shows fight break out between man, students during playoff hockey

The fight reportedly occurred during the third period of the White Bear Lake/Tartan game.

Screen Shot 2022-02-27 at 9.07.05 AM
MN News

Owners of St. Paul's Moscow on the Hill voice support for Ukraine

The owners of Moscow on the Hill and Kramarczuk’s Sausage Company have expressed support for Ukraine amid Russia's invasion.

Winter scene snow storm snowfall snow plow - Joe Nelson Feb 2022 5
MN Weather

NWS: 'Potentially significant storm system' this week in MN

"This system will be the main story all week," the NWS says.

ambulance
MN News

One dead after two-vehicle crash on west-central Minnesota highway

The crash involved a Ford F-650 and a Chevy sedan.

ambulance
MN News

Two hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash on I-394 in Hopkins

The crash happened at around 5:30 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 394.

Driving driver
MN News

Crash driver in Chaska was 4 times over limit at 9:30 a.m.

Police say that nobody was injured in the crash.

Andover Girls Hockey
MN Sports

Andover caps off perfect season with state title

Sara Kaiser's late goal led the Huskies to their second Class AA championship in the past three seasons.

Warroad Girls Hockey
MN Sports

Warroad girls hockey captures first Class A title since 2011

The Warriors capped off their season with a 6-1 win over Proctor-Hermantown.

Screen Shot 2022-02-26 at 4.44.55 PM
MN News

Prosecutors seek tougher sentence for driver who rammed Brooklyn Park police cars

The incident was captured in a dramatic dashcam video.

Gas pump
MN News

Group of House DFLers seeks support for 'gas tax holiday' this summer

The proposal has yet to gain full support from the party.

Related

Payton Willis
MN Gophers

Gophers defense falls flat against Indiana

The Hoosiers were able to take advantage of some wide-open shots.

Payton Willis / Gopher Basketball
MN Gophers

Gophers commit 27 turnovers, beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi anyway

The Gophers countered with some hot shooting to come away with the victory.

Jamison Battle
MN Gophers

Gophers' upset bid comes up short against Wisconsin

The Badgers escaped with a victory at The Barn.

Gopher Basketball
MN Gophers

Illinois bullies Gophers in return to Big Ten play

The Illini revealed a major flaw in Minnesota's 76-53 loss.

Payton Willis / Gopher Basketball
MN Gophers

Gophers' struggles continue against Purdue

The Gophers suffered their seventh loss in the past eight games.

Payton Willis / Gopher Basketball
MN Gophers

Gophers improve to 5-0 with win over Jacksonville

The Gophers are establishing momentum early in the season.

Marcus Carr / Gopher Basketball
MN Gophers

Gophers lose Kalscheur, another road game to Indiana

Kalscheur is out indefinitely with a broken hand and the Gophers are now 0-8 on the road.

Gopher Basketball / R.J. Stephens
MN Gophers

Late-tip in helps Gophers pass first big test, improve to 6-0

Luke Loewe's bucket with 2.4 seconds remaining helped the Gophers stay undefeated.