Gophers coach Lindsay Whalen undergoes emergency surgery

Minnesota Gophers women's basketball head coach Lindsay Whalen is recovering after undergoing emergency appendectomy surgery.

Whalen, 39, underwent successful surgery Tuesday evening, according to a release from the University of Minnesota. She will not coach Minnesota's game Thursday at Rutgers, instead being replaced by associate head coach Carly Thibault-DuDonis.

Whalen's status will be updated ahead of Sunday's game between the Gophers and Maryland at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.

No further information has been released.