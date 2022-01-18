Skip to main content
Gophers fall below roster minimum, postpone Penn State game

Gophers fall below roster minimum, postpone Penn State game

It is "due to internal COVID-19 protocols within the Golden Gopher program."

Credit: University of Minnesota

It is "due to internal COVID-19 protocols within the Golden Gopher program."

Wednesday's scheduled Big Ten men's basketball game between the Minnesota Gophers and Penn State Nittany Lions has been postponed. 

The Gophers announced Tuesday that the game is postponed "due to internal COVID-19 protocols within the Golden Gopher program." 

Minnesota's roster was already limited in Sunday's loss to Iowa, when the Gophers were down four players due to injury, illness and COVID protocols. The Penn State game was called off after Minnesota fell below the Big Ten's roster minimum. 

A team needs to have at least seven scholarship players available for a game to continue as scheduled, and Minnesota fell below that limit. 

It's unclear when the game will be rescheduled. 

Saturday's game between the Gophers and Rutgers is still on as scheduled. 

Next Up

Gophers basketball
MN Gophers

Gophers fall below roster minimum, postpone Penn State game

It is "due to internal COVID-19 protocols within the Golden Gopher program."

Raheem Morris
MN Vikings

Report: Vikings request interview with Rams' Raheem Morris

Morris was once the youngest head coach in the NFL at 33 years old.

train crossing S Boardman Ave, New York Mills, Minnesota - August 2013 crop GSV
MN News

Sheriff: Drunk driver crashed trying to 'beat the train'

The BNSF train slammed into the side of the driver's car.

ambulance
MN News

Man run over after parking dispute leads to road rage crash

The two groups fought about parking prior to the crash.

hwy 41 engler boulevard crash crop
MN News

Deadly crash shuts down small stretch of Chaska highway

At least two vehicles were involved in the wreck.

covid test 6
MN Coronavirus

You can now order 4 free at-home COVID tests from the government

Tests will ship for free within 7-12 days, according to the White House.

covid-19
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, January 18

Minnesota has reached 11,000 COVID-19 deaths.

unsplash - classroom students teachers
MN Coronavirus

St. Paul students have list of demands for district amid COVID response

They've released a list of demands.

1114_LA-116
MN Vikings

Vikings must continue building out receiving corps in 2022

Justin Jefferson headlines a young, promising group, but more depth is still needed

middle river 1
Minnesota Life

Minnesota city seeks to woo new residents with free land, other perks

The city is known as the goose capital of Minnesota.

holy angels high school j nelson
MN News

Students evacuated, classes canceled at Holy Angels HS

Details are still coming in.

Screen Shot 2022-01-17 at 9.39.38 PM
MN Wild

Jordan Greenway runs into Darcy Kuemper, sparks fight

Kuemper got knocked out of the game, leading to the brawl.

Related

Gophers hockey
MN Gophers

Gopher men's hockey series at Penn State canceled

Penn State is dealing with positive COVID-19 tests.

Richard Pitino
MN Gophers

Gophers game against Nebraska postponed due to COVID outbreak

The Cornhuskers have had 12 members of its team test positive for COVID-19.

MN Gophers

College Hockey Roundup: Gophers fall to Penn State in overtime

Gopher hockey
MN Gophers

No fans allowed at Gophers-Penn State B1G hockey game

Penn State is attempting to limit any potential spread of COVID-19.

Screen Shot 2019-10-12 at 9.56.03 PM
MN Gophers

Reasons why the overlooked Gophers could beat Penn State

Penn State is a 6.5-point road favorite.

MN Gophers

Gophers stomp Penn State, 73-44

Screen Shot 2019-10-12 at 9.56.03 PM
MN Gophers

Gophers, Penn State showdown gets national TV audience

It's going to be a battle of 8-0 teams.

Daniel Oturu
MN Gophers

22nd-ranked Penn State holds on to beat Gophers

Daniel Oturu had another monster game for Minnesota.