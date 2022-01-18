Gophers fall below roster minimum, postpone Penn State game

Wednesday's scheduled Big Ten men's basketball game between the Minnesota Gophers and Penn State Nittany Lions has been postponed.

The Gophers announced Tuesday that the game is postponed "due to internal COVID-19 protocols within the Golden Gopher program."

Minnesota's roster was already limited in Sunday's loss to Iowa, when the Gophers were down four players due to injury, illness and COVID protocols. The Penn State game was called off after Minnesota fell below the Big Ten's roster minimum.

A team needs to have at least seven scholarship players available for a game to continue as scheduled, and Minnesota fell below that limit.

It's unclear when the game will be rescheduled.

Saturday's game between the Gophers and Rutgers is still on as scheduled.