Skip to main content
Gophers go cold against Buckeyes

Gophers go cold against Buckeyes

The Gophers' offense couldn't get going in a 70-45 defeat.

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The Gophers' offense couldn't get going in a 70-45 defeat.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers couldn't find their shot on Tuesday night as they went cold from the floor in a 70-45 loss to Ohio State.

The Gophers stayed in the game throughout the first half thanks to their defense. With the Buckeyes unable to get going, Jamison Battle gave Minnesota an early lead with a pair of three-pointers.

Despite the early treys, the Gophers couldn't buy a shot. Minnesota shot just 33 percent from the floor in the opening half and 29.4 percent on the night. But a 10-0 run helped them go into the locker room with a 25-23 lead at halftime.

The second half was where the Buckeyes made their move. Behind Jamari Wheeler's 13 points, Ohio State built a double-digit lead early in the second half and never gave it up.

While Battle led Minnesota with 13 points on the night, the Gophers shot just 5-for-19 on 3-pointers. Eventually, the Buckeyes turned to E.J. Liddell who pounded Minnesota in the paint. With 16 points and 10 rebounds, the junior helped lead Ohio State to victory.

Minnesota (12-11, 3-11 Big Ten) will be back in action for a Thursday matinee against Penn State.

Next Up

Payton Willis
MN Gophers

Gophers go cold against Buckeyes

The Gophers' offense couldn't get going in a 70-45 defeat.

Thomas Brown
MN Vikings

Reports: Vikings to interview Thomas Brown for offensive coordinator

The Rams' running backs coach could be the latest addition to Kevin O'Connell's staff.

duluth cvs robbery police photos feb 15 2022
MN News

Man armed with knife robs CVS in Duluth

He made of with cash during the robbery Monday evening.

andy witchger boundary waters bwcaw flickr ely
MN News

DNR mothballs environmental review of proposed mine near BWCAW

It's the latest regulatory hitch in Twin Metals' hopes for an underground mine near Ely.

minnetonka high school
MN News

Coach steps away, basketball game off amid racism claims at Minnetonka

A player allegedly called three Black students a racial slur and told them to kill themselves.

Adrian Peterson
MN Vikings

Adrian Peterson speaks following domestic violence arrest

Peterson said he and his wife got into an argument and he took her ring off her finger.

AmericInn Mora
MN News

Charges: Man killed girlfriend, ran naked from AmericInn hotel

The victim was found dead with a bag over her head, authorities say.

Apple Valley Minnesota solar installation - All Energy Solar
Sponsored Story

New Year, New Round of Solar Incentives for Minnesotans

Funding for 2022 solar rebates is replenished, but limited to first come, first served

Screen Shot 2022-02-15 at 10.26.13 AM
MN News

Image of suspect vehicle in fatal shooting of innocent father released

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information.

2012 vs 2022 MN redistricting maps labeled
MN News

Here are MN's newly drawn Congressional Districts

Justin Jefferson
MN Vikings

How the Vikings can get Jefferson to put up Kupp numbers

Kevin O'Connell will inherit another elite receiving weapon in Minnesota

jack albert - alexandria hockey
Minnesota Life

Hockey community shows support for 10-year-old MN boy with cancer

He was diagnosed last month with an aggressive form of cancer.

Related

Payton Willis / Gopher Basketball
MN Gophers

Gophers' struggles continue against Purdue

The Gophers suffered their seventh loss in the past eight games.

Jamison Battle / Gopher Basketball
MN Gophers

Gophers blown out by last-place Nebraska

The Gophers lost for the ninth time in the past 10 games.

Payton Willis / Gopher Basketball
MN Gophers

Gophers commit 27 turnovers, beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi anyway

The Gophers countered with some hot shooting to come away with the victory.

Payton Willis / Gopher Basketball
MN Gophers

Gophers improve to 5-0 with win over Jacksonville

The Gophers are establishing momentum early in the season.

Screen Shot 2022-01-27 at 9.15.45 PM
MN Gophers

Buckeyes crash the glass, fend off Gophers

E.J. Liddell dominated in the paint to help No. 16 Ohio State.

Gopher Basketball
MN Gophers

Michigan State hands Gophers first loss

The 19th ranked Spartans knocked Minnesota from the ranks of the unbeaten.

Gopher Basketball
MN Gophers

Illinois bullies Gophers in return to Big Ten play

The Illini revealed a major flaw in Minnesota's 76-53 loss.

Jamison Battle / Gopher Basketball
MN Gophers

Battle-tested Gophers prevail over UW-Green Bay

Jamison Battle helped Minnesota overcome a sluggish start.