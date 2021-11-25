Skip to main content
November 25, 2021
Publish date:

Gophers improve to 5-0 with win over Jacksonville

The Gophers are establishing momentum early in the season.
Author:
Payton Willis / Gopher Basketball

The Minnesota Gophers men's basketball team has had plenty of turnover but they've established momentum early this season. With a win over Jacksonville on Wednesday night, the Gophers improved to 5-0 on the season and have adopted the philosophy of new head coach Ben Johnson.

The Gophers struggled to get going early against the Dolphins but started finding the bottom of the net thanks to Payton Willis. The senior guard chipped in with 17 points, six rebounds and three assists to help Minnesota to a 30-20 lead at halftime.

Willis was joined by Jameson Battle, who put up 17 points and seven rebounds. With E.J. Stephens adding seven points and a pair of highlights, Minnesota pulled away in the second half to pick up the win.

The Gophers' next game will be part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge when they travel to Pittsburgh on Nov. 30.

Next Up

Payton Willis / Gopher Basketball
MN Gophers

Gophers improve to 5-0 with win over Jacksonville

The Gophers are establishing momentum early in the season.

Anthony Edwards
MN Timberwolves

Ant's massive slam leads Timberwolves to fifth straight win

The dunk didn't count, but provided the highlight of the night.

Cam Talbot / Minnesota Wild
MN Wild

WIld arrive late, Cam Talbot stays on point to beat Devils

Despite a 30-minute delay, the Wild picked up a 3-2 victory.

Screen Shot 2021-11-24 at 4.10.54 PM
MN News

Appeal to find 35-year-old missing from Oak Grove home

Police say he's not believed to be in danger.

vote, election
MN News

7 MN Republicans urge states to audit 2020 election results

There has been no evidence of significant fraud in any single U.S. state.

child vaccine pexels
MN Coronavirus

How many MN kids age 5-11 have received a COVID vaccine dose?

The governor says the state has one of the highest child vaccination rates in the U.S.

police lights
MN News

Seven juveniles arrested in connection with stolen vehicles in Woodbury

Woodbury authorities have issued a warning following a spate of auto thefts.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

1 dead after driver crashes into stalled vehicle on shoulder

The vehicle stopped on the side of the road was unoccupied at the time.

Thanksgiving
Minnesota Life

MDH has tips for how to handle vaccine talk at the Thanksgiving table

That's ... interesting.

Everson Griffen Vikings dot com
MN Vikings

Update: Vikings say Griffen is out of his home, 'getting the care he needs'

After hours in his residence, the 33-year-old exited "without incident," the team said.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, November 24

The latest data from MDH.

The search involved several local public safety agencies, including a State Patrol helicopter unit and a K9 team.
MN News

Woman, 22, dies in crash just outside Brainerd

Another woman was injured in the collision.

Related

Gopher Basketball
MN Gophers

Home Sweet Home: Gophers rebound against Nebraska

The Gophers are now 12-1 at Williams Arena this season.

Marcus Carr / Gopher Basketball
MN Gophers

Maryland routs Gophers to keep Minnesota winless on the road

The Gophers are now 0-7 on the road this season.

Gopher Basketball/Liam Robbins
MN Gophers

Minnesota earns another top 25 win over Ohio State

Liam Robbins flirted with a career performance as the Gophers toppled the Buckeyes.

Brandon Johnson/Gopher Basketball
MN Gophers

Gophers road woes continue in loss to No. 5 Iowa

The Hawkeyes used a 22-4 run to keep Minnesota winless on the road.

Marcus Carr
MN Gophers

Why the Gophers could be in line for a high seed in the NCAA Tournament

The Gophers are done with a brutal stretch and are poised to make a run.

Marcus Carr / Gopher Basketball
MN Gophers

Gophers lose Kalscheur, another road game to Indiana

Kalscheur is out indefinitely with a broken hand and the Gophers are now 0-8 on the road.

Jamal Mashburn Jr.
MN Gophers

Gophers fall under .500 after OT loss to Rutgers

The Gophers are under .500 for the first time this season.

Marcus Carr/Gopher Basketball
MN Gophers

Michigan's defense suffocates Gophers in Ann Arbor

The undefeated Wolverines led by as many as 37 points in the second half.