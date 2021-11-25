Gophers improve to 5-0 with win over Jacksonville

University of Minnesota Athletics

The Minnesota Gophers men's basketball team has had plenty of turnover but they've established momentum early this season. With a win over Jacksonville on Wednesday night, the Gophers improved to 5-0 on the season and have adopted the philosophy of new head coach Ben Johnson.

The Gophers struggled to get going early against the Dolphins but started finding the bottom of the net thanks to Payton Willis. The senior guard chipped in with 17 points, six rebounds and three assists to help Minnesota to a 30-20 lead at halftime.

Willis was joined by Jameson Battle, who put up 17 points and seven rebounds. With E.J. Stephens adding seven points and a pair of highlights, Minnesota pulled away in the second half to pick up the win.

The Gophers' next game will be part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge when they travel to Pittsburgh on Nov. 30.