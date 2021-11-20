Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Gophers keep division title hopes alive, throttle Indiana

The senior threw two touchdowns in a 35-14 victory over the Hoosiers.
Chris Autman-Bell

The Minnesota Gophers kept their division title hopes alive as they picked up a 35-14 victory over Indiana on Saturday afternoon.

The game got off on a sour note for the Gophers, who came up empty-handed on an opening drive that took over eight minutes off the clock. After the Gophers were stopped on 4th-and-1 on the Indiana 7, the Hoosiers marched down the field for an 11-yard touchdown run by Donaven McCulley.

But that would be the only offense of the day for the Hoosiers as the Gophers got going in the second quarter. Ky Thomas was the catalyst for the offense, running for 105 yards and two touchdowns that gave Minnesota a 14-0 lead.

The Gophers took to the air from there and enjoyed a rebound game from Tanner Morgan. The senior quarterback went 14-for-20 on the afternoon throwing for 196 yards and two touchdowns including two dimes to Chris Autman-Bell.

With the Gophers in control, Bucky Irving added a touchdown run in the fourth quarter to give Minnesota the lopsided victory. The win brings the Gophers to 7-4 on the season but they will need some help to claim the Big Ten West title.

If the Gophers beat Wisconsin (8-3) next week, they'll need losses by Iowa and Purdue to head to Indianapolis. But he chance to reclaim Paul Bunyan's Axe may be enough motivation for Minnesota.

