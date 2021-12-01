Skip to main content
December 1, 2021
Publish date:

Gophers pass first big test vs. Pitt, improve to 6-0

Luke Loewe's bucket with 2.4 seconds remaining helped the Gophers stay undefeated.
Author:
Gopher Basketball / R.J. Stephens

The Minnesota Gophers passed their first big test as Luke Loewe's tip-in with 2.4 seconds remaining helped Minnesota defeat Pittsburgh 54-53 on Tuesday night.

The Gopher offense was inconsistent throughout the first half as both teams struggled to get a bucket. After going into the first media timeout with a 2-0 lead, Minnesota started to find a rhythm by attacking the rim.

Payton Willis and Jamison Battle benefitted early from this, scoring seven points each in the first half but Pittsburgh got back into the game with their size in the paint. 

John Hugley was a big problem for the Gophers, putting up 25 points and 14 rebounds on the night and helping Pitt race out to an eight-point lead in the second half.

Battle got the Gophers back into the game by scoring eight straight points to tie the game at 44 with just over eight minutes remaining. Despite his team-high 16 points on the night, Hugley's dominance in the paint opened things up for the Panthers.

With a couple of timely buckets, Pitt built a 53-50 lead in the final minute. After a tip-in by Eric Curry cut the lead to one point, the Gophers got a stop and had a chance to win the game with 7.4 seconds.

Willis took the inbound for Minnesota and went to the rim but his missed shot was cleaned up by Loewe for his only basket of the night. A half-court heave by the Panthers fell short and the Gophers survived to improve to 6-0.

Minnesota will look to stay undefeated when they travel to Mississippi State on Sunday for its last game before winter break.

Next Up

Gopher Basketball / R.J. Stephens
MN Gophers

Late-tip in helps Gophers pass first big test, improve to 6-0

Luke Loewe's bucket with 2.4 seconds remaining helped the Gophers stay undefeated.

ambulance
MN News

Man, 40, found dead stuck in air duct at his Otter Tail Co. home

The discovery was made by family members Monday morning.

Biden Minnesota visit stream screengrab - 11.30.31
MN News

What Biden said during his visit to Minnesota Tuesday

The president spoke at Dakota County Technical College.

Grand Marais
MN Coronavirus

Cook County registers its first COVID-19 death of the pandemic

The sparsely populated, highly-vaccinated county has continuously had one of the lowest rates of COVID in the state.

Waits family screengrab CNN
MN News

Support for MN family after anti-maskers target child of school board chair

An online group opposing Kelsey Waits outed the child as transgender.

Pixabay - school - classroom
MN News

St. Paul schools add 2 days to winter break due to pandemic stress

The added days off are meant to acknowledge the stress the pandemic has caused.

Fardoussa Abdillahi
MN News

Charges: St. Cloud mother killed baby, placed him in dumpster

The 4-month-old baby was found by officers on Sunday morning.

ambulance
MN News

1 dead in crash at Lake Street intersection in south Minneapolis

There have been 465 deaths on Minnesota roads this year, according to the state's traffic division.

robbery
MN Food & Drink

St. Paul restaurateur's businesses burglarized a 6th time

The owner of The Gnome and Hope Breakfast Bar is asking politicians to help St. Paul business owners.

North Memorial Air Care
MN News

Teen suffers life-threatening injuries in head-on crash in southern MN

The 18-year-old was airlifted to a Mayo Clinic hospital in Rochester.

foo fighters grohl mr rossi wikimedia
MN Music and Radio

Foo Fighters abruptly cancel Gophers stadium show hours after announcing it

The band is looking for a new venue because of a disagreement over COVID protocols.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, November 30

More than 12,000 newly reported cases.

Related

Payton Willis / Gopher Basketball
MN Gophers

Gophers improve to 5-0 with win over Jacksonville

The Gophers are establishing momentum early in the season.

Marcus Carr/Gopher Basketball
MN Gophers

Michigan's defense suffocates Gophers in Ann Arbor

The undefeated Wolverines led by as many as 37 points in the second half.

Brandon Johnson / Gopher Basketball
MN Gophers

Gophers snap 7-game losing streak to advance in Big Ten Tournament

The Gophers ended the game on a 12-0 run to advance to the quarterfinals.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. / Gopher Basketball
MN Gophers

Maryland hands Gophers first home loss of season

The 17th-ranked Gophers fell to the Terrapins 63-49 on Saturday afternoon.

Screen Shot 2019-09-28 at 7.11.20 PM
MN Gophers

Gophers hang on vs. Purdue to improve to 4-0

The Gophers spiked heart rates across Minnesota to hold on for a 38-31 victory over the Boilermakers.

Gopher Basketball
MN Gophers

Home Sweet Home: Gophers rebound against Nebraska

The Gophers are now 12-1 at Williams Arena this season.

Screen Shot 2019-10-12 at 9.56.03 PM
MN Gophers

Gophers stomp Nebraska for first 6-0 start since 2003

For the second straight week, the Gophers ran all over the opponent, racking up 322 yards on the ground in a 34-7 victory at TCF Bank Stadium.

Marcus Carr / Gopher Basketball
MN Gophers

Maryland routs Gophers to keep Minnesota winless on the road

The Gophers are now 0-7 on the road this season.