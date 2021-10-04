October 4, 2021
Gophers RB Trey Potts still in Indiana receiving medical attention
Publish date:

It's unclear what Potts is being treated for.
Author:

Credit: University of Minnesota

Gophers running back Trey Potts continues to receive medical care in Indiana following Minnesota's 20-13 win over Purdue on Saturday. 

Potts left the game in the fourth quarter and did not return, with some fans in attendance saying they saw him being placed on a stretcher and taken to an ambulance. It remains unclear if Potts is dealing with an injury or something else. 

"Potts was immediately observed and treated by the team's medical staff and was then transported to a hospital for further observation," the statement said. "At this time, Potts remains in Indiana with his family and is receiving medical attention. His condition is improving and he is doing well."

U of M Director of Athletics Mark Coyle, head trainer Mike Sypniak and team physician Dr. David Jewison stayed in Indiana with Potts overnight Saturday. 

Future updates on Potts' condition will be released by the university when they become available. 

Potts rushed for 78 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries against Purdue. For the season, his 552 rushing yards ranks ninth in the nation and second in the Big Ten, trailing only Kenneth Walker III of Michigan State, who is first in the country with 680 yards. 

