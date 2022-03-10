Skip to main content
Gophers run out of gas, lose in opening round of Big Ten Tournament

Gophers run out of gas, lose in opening round of Big Ten Tournament

The Gophers' depth was tested in a loss to Penn State.

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Gophers' depth was tested in a loss to Penn State.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers had struggled with depth all season long and those problems came to a head during a loss to Penn State in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament.

The Gophers' depth was cut even shorter prior to the game when E.J. Stephens battled migraines and the flu before tip-off. While Stephens was able to be on the bench, the Gophers were limited to their five starters for a majority of the game.

Jamison Battle led the charge for Minnesota, putting up 19 points on the night. By shooting 7-for-16 on the night, Battle led the Gophers to a 28-24 lead at halftime.

But while Battle shot well, it didn't translate to his teammates. Minnesota shot just 35 percent on the night and 5-for-19 (26.3 percent) from beyond the arc. With Ben Johnson not making a substitution until just under four minutes to play, the Gophers began to run out of gas.

The Nittany Lions capitalized off the Gophers' fatigue to pull away late. Jalen Pickett put up 22 points and seven rebounds to lead the way and Penn State sent the Gophers to an early exit.

The loss wraps up Johnson's first season as head coach with a record of 13-17.

Next Up

Payton Willis
MN Gophers

Gophers run out of gas, lose in opening round of Big Ten Tournament

The Gophers' depth was tested in a loss to Penn State.

Malik Beasley
MN Timberwolves

Beasley sets another franchise record, Timberwolves extend largest winning streak in 18 years

The Timberwolves dominated the Thunder for their sixth straight win

Target Field
MN Twins

Twins' home opener canceled, MLB's lockout continues

MLB canceled its second wave of games on Wednesday.

speedway smith ave st paul 578 MN-149, St Paul, Minnesota - August 2021 crop
MN News

Police: Driver hits woman, uses distraction to steal from gas station

The woman then fled the scene with the stolen cash.

Al-Ilhsan Mosque suspects CAIR-MN
MN News

Boyhood friends charged in St. Paul mosque burglary

Suspects Jeremy Glass, pictured on the left above, and Christopher Hughes.

Adam Thielen and Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Report: Vikings 'open to dealing several' high-priced veterans

"I'd be surprised if a few were not moved," said Jason La Canfora.

school bus stop pixabay
MN News

4 accused of shooting water beads at school bus on highway

The bus wasn't damaged and no one was injured.

3M
MN Business

3M will suspend its Russia operations following invasion of Ukraine

The Maplewood-based giant has facilities in the Russian Federation.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

16-year-old killed, 3 other teens injured in St. Cloud crash

Two vehicles heading opposite directions collided with each other.

Mounds view 9 - crime scene
MN News

Deputy who fatally rammed man who shot at police won't be charged

The collision killed 48-year-old Troy Engstrom.

Danielle Hunter
MN Vikings

Matthew Coller: Embrace change, Vikings fans

We could see Kwesi Adofo-Mensah completely overhaul the Vikings in the coming weeks and it's for the best.

lorie shaull may 28 2020 george floyd protests 3rd precinct
MN News

After scathing audit, Mpls. leaders key in on emergency protocols

The after-action report uncovered critical communications and planning breakdowns.

Related

Gopher Basketball
MN Gophers

Illinois bullies Gophers in return to Big Ten play

The Illini revealed a major flaw in Minnesota's 76-53 loss.

Payton Willis
MN Gophers

Gophers' rally comes up short, lose to Iowa

The Gophers came back from a 23-point deficit but couldn't complete the comeback.

Brandon Johnson / Gopher Basketball
MN Gophers

Gophers snap 7-game losing streak to advance in Big Ten Tournament

The Gophers ended the game on a 12-0 run to advance to the quarterfinals.

Jamison Battle / Gopher Basketball
MN Gophers

Gophers blown out by last-place Nebraska

The Gophers lost for the ninth time in the past 10 games.

Gopher Basketball / Luke Loewe
MN Gophers

Willis, Battle erupt to lead Gophers to first Big Ten win

The Gophers' duo gave Ben Johnson his first Big Ten victory.

Payton Willis / Gopher Basketball
MN Gophers

Gophers' struggles continue against Purdue

The Gophers suffered their seventh loss in the past eight games.

Payton Willis
MN Gophers

Gophers go cold against Buckeyes

The Gophers' offense couldn't get going in a 70-45 defeat.

Payton Willis / Gopher Basketball
MN Gophers

Gophers improve to 5-0 with win over Jacksonville

The Gophers are establishing momentum early in the season.