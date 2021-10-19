Gophers running back Cam Wiley announces plan to transfer

For the second week in a row the Gophers have lost a player to the NCAA transfer portal.

Cam Wiley, a redshirt sophomore running back, announced Monday that he's entering his name into the portal, giving him a chance to look for a new home with three years of eligibility remaining.

Wiley hasn't had a carry for the Gophers since the second game of the season, clearly ranking fourth on the depth chart behind Bryce Williams, Ky Thomas and Mar'Keise Irving, who have shared the load since running backs Mohamed Ibrahim and Trey Potts suffered season-ending injuries.

“Cam Wiley is an awesome young man, and sad to see him go,” head coach P.J. Fleck said Monday. “But there are some reasons why he wanted to go and get closer to home and his family. I wish him all the best and support him 100%.”

Last week, starting offensive guard Carlos Dunlap Jr. entered the transfer portal.

"Thank you for always pushing me beyond my limits and putting me in situations I never been in to help me be successful through my life. This was one of the hardest decisions I had to make, and saying goodbye to my brothers wasn't easy," Wiley wrote in a social media post.

The Gophers (4-2) host Maryland on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.