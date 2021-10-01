October 1, 2021
Gophers season opener postponed due to Alaska COVID protocols
Publish date:

Minnesota has to wait another week to open the season.
Author:

Credit: University of Minnesota

The season opener for the fourth-ranked Gopher men's hockey team has been postponed due to COVID-19 health worries involving the University of Alaska Fairbanks. 

Minnesota was set to host Alaska this weekend at 3M Arena at Mariucci, but the teams called off the games on Friday after it came to light that Alaska's program is dealing with "Covid protocols." Details beyond that have not provided. 

The series has been rescheduled for Jan. 14-15 in MInneapolis. That weekend worked out because it was scheduled as an off week for both teams. 

Tickets for this weekend's series will be honored when they meet in January. 

The Gophers will now open the season next weekend, Oct. 8-9, with a two game series in Minneapolis against Mercyhurst. 

