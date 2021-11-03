Gophers sign coach PJ Fleck to 7-year contract extension

Any doubts about P.J. Fleck's future with the Golden Gophers were put to rest – at least for now – when Fleck and the University of Minnesota announced a seven-year contract extension on Wednesday.

Fleck called Minnesota his "home" and that his family "loves it here." The new deal keeps Fleck under contract through 2028.

"From day one, we talked about cultural sustainability and how important it is to building a successful football program and life program. Today is another step in that process, and this new contract is a commitment to our elite staff and the entire state of Minnesota," Fleck said in a statement.

"Our goal is to recruit and coach at an elite level and to have our young people achieve academic, athletic, social and spiritual excellence. It's a tremendous honor to lead this program, and we will continue to work to build a culture that connects the entire state."

Fleck has the Gophers at 6-2 overall and 4-1 in the Big Ten this season. On Tuesday, the Gophers were ranked No. 20 in the first installment of the College Football Playoff rankings.

Minnesota hosts Illinois at 11 a.m. Saturday before playing at Iowa Nov. 13 and then facing Indiana Nov. 20 before a potential Big Ten West title game against Wisconsin in the regular season finale Nov. 27.