Skip to main content
November 3, 2021
Gophers sign coach PJ Fleck to 7-year contract extension
Publish date:

Gophers sign coach PJ Fleck to 7-year contract extension

Fleck has the Gophers back on track after an early season loss to Bowling Green.
Author:

Credit: University of Minnesota

Fleck has the Gophers back on track after an early season loss to Bowling Green.

Any doubts about P.J. Fleck's future with the Golden Gophers were put to rest – at least for now – when Fleck and the University of Minnesota announced a seven-year contract extension on Wednesday. 

Fleck called Minnesota his "home" and that his family "loves it here." The new deal keeps Fleck under contract through 2028. 

"From day one, we talked about cultural sustainability and how important it is to building a successful football program and life program. Today is another step in that process, and this new contract is a commitment to our elite staff and the entire state of Minnesota," Fleck said in a statement. 

"Our goal is to recruit and coach at an elite level and to have our young people achieve academic, athletic, social and spiritual excellence. It's a tremendous honor to lead this program, and we will continue to work to build a culture that connects the entire state."

Fleck has the Gophers at 6-2 overall and 4-1 in the Big Ten this season. On Tuesday, the Gophers were ranked No. 20 in the first installment of the College Football Playoff rankings. 

Minnesota hosts Illinois at 11 a.m. Saturday before playing at Iowa Nov. 13 and then facing Indiana Nov. 20 before a potential Big Ten West title game against Wisconsin in the regular season finale Nov. 27. 

Next Up

PJ Fleck
MN Gophers

Gophers sign coach PJ Fleck to 7-year contract extension

Fleck has the Gophers back on track after an early season loss to Bowling Green.

3530 Washington, Minneapolis, Minnesota - June 2019 - CROP
MN Property

House? Cozy. Price? Affordable. Location? Problematic

The single-family home is currently for sale.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, November 3

Hospitalizations are back over 1,000.

Essentia health
MN Coronavirus

99% of Essentia Health employees vaccinated, but 49 fired over mandate

The employees had until Nov. 1 to be fully vaccinated or apply for an exemption.

emily's bakery hastings facebook
MN Food & Drink

115-year-old, family-run Twin Cities bakery to close this month

The owners of Emily's Bakery & Deli revealed the news Tuesday.

Aaron Rodgers
MN Sports

Aaron Rodgers out for Packers after testing positive for COVID-19

Tough news for the reigning NFL MVP.

fire truck
MN News

Suspect in garage arson flees scene, crashes into fire truck

The 36-year-old Embarrass man is facing multiple charges.

PJ Fleck
MN Gophers

Gophers No. 20 in first College Football Playoff rankings

Imagine how high the Gophers would be without the Bowling Green loss.

Screen Shot 2021-11-03 at 7.57.26 AM
MN Coronavirus

MN launches vaccine information website for kids ages 5-11

The site includes vaccine appointment help and provides answers to questions parents or guardians might have.

Melvin Carter
MN News

Melvin Carter easily wins re-election, St. Paul approves strict rent control

Voters approved one of the strictest rent control measures in the nation.

FLickr Minneapolis City Hall Chad Davis
MN News

Minneapolis City Council: Which races are still up in the air?

Five of the 13 city council seats appear to be headed toward ranked choice voting tabulation.

Kirill Kaprizov / Minnesota Wild
MN Wild

Kirill Kaprizov finally scores his first goal, beats Sens in OT

Kaprizov's game-winner gave the Wild a much needed victory over Ottawa.

Related

P.J. Fleck
MN Gophers

P.J. Fleck agrees to 7-year contract extension with Gophers

Fleck won't be rowing his boat anywhere else just yet.

MN Gophers

Bowl-bound Gophers give Fleck a contract extension

It's the second straight year the coach has received an extension.

MN Gophers

Big Ten coaches dish on the Gophers, PJ Fleck

Plenty of questions remain, but coaching peers are noticing Minnesota's growth.

Jerry Kill
MN Gophers

Jerry Kill slams PJ Fleck in viral radio interview

Kill resigned in 2015 and Fleck was hired following the 2016 season.

P.J. Fleck
MN Gophers

Gopher players defend PJ Fleck after WCCO-TV report

"The public has made our statement," a U of M spokesperson said.

MN Gophers

Gophers coach Jerry Kill signs 7-year contract with U of M

Gophers coach Jerry Kill has completed an agreement with the University of Minnesota that has him under contract until 2018. Kill, who will make an estimated $1.2 million per season, says he’s glad it’s settled. "U"athletic director Joel Maturi says the Gophers are lucky to have Kill, who he calls “a great fit.”

MN News

Must see: PJ Fleck wishes luck to Gophers basketball team

P.J. Fleck is the greatest cheerleader in the history of college sports.

MN Gophers

Must see: PJ Fleck wishes luck to Gophers basketball team

P.J. Fleck is the greatest cheerleader in the history of college sports.