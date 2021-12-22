Gophers' Trey Potts announces he'll make full recovery from injury

Credit: University of Minnesota

Minnesota Gophers running back Trey Potts announced on Tuesday night that he will make full recovery from an undisclosed injury suffered this season.

Potts was injured in an Oct. 2 victory over Purdue. While P.J. Fleck declines to disclose a player's injuries, he told reporters that Potts had to stay at an Indiana hospital after that game and he wound up missing the rest of the season.

In a post on his social media accounts, Potts referred to his injury as "very serious" and said that he will join his teammates for next week's Guaranteed Rate Bowl against West Virginia.

"I am blessed and fortunate to be healthy and making a full recovery," Potts said in the post. "I'd like to thank the amazing doctors and nurses in Indiana and Minnesota that cared for me."

Potts was forced into action after starting running back Mohamed Ibrahim suffered a season-ending injury in the season opener against Ohio State. Potts thrived in relief running for 129.5 rushing yards per game and six touchdowns in four starts prior to the injury.

With Ibrahim returning next season, Potts should be a crucial part of the offense in 2022.