Harbaugh reportedly wants Vikings job, but will Minnesota offer it?

Michigan's Jim Harbaugh is reportedly scheduled to interview for the Minnesota Vikings' head coaching position on Wednesday, but it remains to be seen if the Vikings will offer him the job.

Chris Balas of TheWolverine.com cited "multiple sources" who say Harbaugh to the Vikings is a "formality" and that the 58-year-old coach is "planning to sign a deal to become the NFL Vikings’ head coach."

Furthermore, he says Harbaugh wasn't in his office Tuesday, which makes sense considering he's reportedly interviewing in Minnesota on Wednesday. Balas said Michigan's team and staff are expected to be informed about Harbaugh on Thursday. 

His report has not yet been seconded by any major NFL reporters. The massive rumor comes as the Vikings have spent the week conducting second interviews with the apparent top candidates for the job.

The team reportedly flew to Los Angeles on Monday to conduct interviews with Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell and defensive coordinator Raheem Morris. And according to Monday Morning Quarterback's Albert Breer, the Vikings had a nine-hour interview on Tuesday with New York Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

Meanwhile, multiple reports say 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans declined a second interview opportunity with the Vikings. 

All in all, it looks like the job is down to Harbaugh, Morris, O'Connell and Graham. 

