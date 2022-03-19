Skip to main content
Hartman scores late, Wild win ugly over Blackhawks

Hartman's goal with 3:13 to go gave the Wild a 3-1 victory.

The Minnesota Wild didn't play a perfect game on Saturday afternoon, but a late goal by Ryan Hartman helped the Wild pick up a 3-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Wild had plenty of opportunities to score in the first period but it took them over 16 minutes to find the back of the net. At the 16:36 mark, Kevin Fiala found Frederick Gaudreau for his ninth goal of the season to put Minnesota on the board.

Although the Wild were armed with an early lead, they couldn't add to it in the second period. But Minnesota was able to stay on top by limiting Chicago's opportunities.

When the Blackhawks got to the net, Cam Talbot was there to answer the call. Talbot made 21 saves on 22 shots for the afternoon including a sliding save to rob Kirby Dach in the second period.

The Blackhawks finally capitalized in the third period when Seth Jones tied the game with his fourth goal of the season. With the game winding down, Hartman played the hero, scoring his 25th goal of the year to put Minnesota ahead with 3:13 to go.

Jordan Greenway added an empty-net goal and the Wild picked up their second straight win. Minnesota's (35-20-4) nine-game homestand will continue on Monday night when they host the Vegas Golden Knights.

