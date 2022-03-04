Hartman scores twice, Wild snap losing streak

Skip to main content
Hartman scores twice, Wild beat Flyers

A third-period rally helped snap Minnesota's four-game losing streak.

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Two goals in a 25-second stretch helped the Minnesota Wild snap a four-game losing streak on Thursday night by defeating the Philadelphia Flyers 5-4.

Thursday's game got off to a sloppy start for the Wild as they couldn't keep themselves from turning the puck over. It eventually bit Minnesota when Scott Laughton scored on a breakaway goal to put Philadelphia on the board.

The Wild temporarily found their footing later in the first when Mats Zuccarello lobbed a pass in front of the net and Ryan Hartman cleaned up to tie the game at 1-1.

Hartman's goal started a back-and-forth feel to the game as the Flyers took the lead back on a goal from Patrick Brown that snuck past the pads of Cam Talbot. 

After Frederick Gaudreau tied the game for Minnesota just before the first-period horn, Travis Konecny put the Flyers back in front at 5:07 of the second period.

Hartman tried to play the hero later in the second, scoring his second goal of the night to tie the game at 3. But James van Riemsdyk sent Philadelphia into the second intermission with a power-play marker that made it 4-3.

The third period saw the Wild have several opportunities to answer. But it wasn't until Matt Boldy scored with 7:44 to go that the Wild tied the game at 4-4.

25 seconds later, Jonas Brodin unleashed a bomb past Carter Hart to give Minnesota their first lead of the night.

The Flyers tried to mount a comeback but Talbot and the Wild defense shut the door to preserve the victory. After a win in the first half of a back-to-back, the Wild will head to Buffalo on Friday night to take on the Sabres. 

Ryan Hartman
MN Wild

