December 7, 2021
Hawks bury Timberwolves in 3-point barrage

Without D'Angelo Russell, the Wolves couldn't keep up with the Hawks.
Chris Finch

The Minnesota Timberwolves were buried by the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night as Atlanta used a franchise-record 25 3-pointers to hand Minnesota a 121-110 loss.

The Timberwolves came into the game shorthanded as D'Angelo Russell sat out with an ankle injury. With Patrick Beverly also out, the Hawks used an avalanche from downtown to turn the game into a laugher.

Atlanta raced out to a 21-point lead in the first half thanks to Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, who knocked down seven treys on the evening and helped the Hawks go into halftime with a 61-48 lead.

The onslaught continued with nine 3-pointers in the third quarter. On the night, every Atlanta player that entered the game had at least one 3-pointer except for Clint Capella and the Hawks appeared to have things under control.

Minnesota made a run in the fourth quarter thanks to the shooting of Malik Beasley. The guard had 24 points off the bench and helped cut the lead down to 10 points.

But Atlanta had too much firepower. Despite a 31-point, 16-rebound performance by Karl-Anthony Towns, the Timberwolves were left to lick their wounds and regroup for Wednesday night's matchup with the Utah Jazz.

