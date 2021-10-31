Here are all of the high school football section championship matchups

Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
Here are all of the Minnesota high school football section championship matchups
Publish date:

Here are all of the Minnesota high school football section championship matchups

It's championship week in prep football.
Author:

@Tartan_AD, Twitter

In one week we'll know exactly which teams will participate in the Minnesota high school football state tournament. The section semifinals wrapped up Saturday night, setting the stage for championship week during the first week of November. 

Class 6A

  • Eden Prairie vs. Lakeville North
  • Farmington vs. Minnetonka
  • Maple Grove vs. East Ridge
  • Woodbury vs. Rosemount
  • Stillwater vs. Wayzata
  • Lakeville South vs. St. Michael-Albertville
  • Blaine vs. Anoka
  • Shakopee vs. Blaine

Class 5A

  • Section 1: #1 Rochester Mayo vs. #2 Owatonna
  • Section 2: #1 Mankato West vs. #2 Chaska
  • Section 3: #1 St. Thomas Academy vs. #2 Hastings
  • Section 4: #1 Mahtomedi vs. #7 Tartan
  • Section 5: #1 Robbinsdale Cooper vs. #2 Robbinsdale Armstrong
  • Section 6: #1 Rogers vs. #2 Park Center
  • Section 7: #1 Andover vs. #2 Elk River
  • Section 8: #3 Bemidji vs. #4 Alexandria

Class 4A

  • Section 1: #2 Kasson-Mantorville vs. #4 Byron
  • Section 2: #1 Hutchinson vs. #3 Faribault
  • Section 3: #1 Simley vs. #2 Hill-Murray
  • Section 4: #1 Fridley vs. #2 Columbia Heights
  • Section 5: #1 Holy Angels vs. #2 SMB
  • Section 6: #3 Princeton vs. #4 Orono
  • Section 7: #1 North Branch vs. #3 Grand Rapids
  • Section 8: #1 Becker vs. #3 Detroit Lakes

Class 3A

  • Section 1: #1 Cannon Falls vs. #3 Plainview-Elgin-Millville
  • Section 2: #2 Dassel-Cokato vs. #5 Litchfield
  • Section 3: #1 Fairmont vs. #2 Waseca
  • Section 4: #1 Breck vs. #2 St. Croix Lutheran
  • Section 5: #1 Annandale vs. #2 Spectrum
  • Section 6: #2 Pierz vs. #4 New London-Spicer
  • Section 7: #1 Esko vs. #2 Aitkin
  • Section 8: #1 DGF vs. #2 Fergus Falls

Class 2A

  • Section 1: #1 Chatfield vs. #2 Goodhue
  • Section 2: #1 Blooming Prariie vs. #2 Maple River
  • Section 3: #1 Pipestone vs, #2 Jackson County Central
  • Section 4: #1 Minneapolis North vs. #2 St. Agnes
  • Section 5: #1 Royalton vs. #2 Eden Valley-Watkins
  • Section 6: #1 Osakis vs. #2 West Central/Ashby
  • Section 7: #1 Moose Lake/Willow River vs. #3 Mesabi East
  • Section 8: #1 Barnesville vs. #2 Pelican Rapids

Class 1A

  • Section 1: #1 Rushford Peterson vs. #2 Fillmore Central
  • Section 2: #1 Mayer-Lutheran vs. #2 Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop
  • Section 3: #1 Murray County Central vs. #3 Tracy-Milroy-Balaton
  • Section 4: #1 Upsala-Swanville vs. #2 Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa
  • Section 5: #1 Minneota vs. #2 BOLD
  • Section 6: #3 New York Mills vs. #4 Breckenridge
  • Section 7: #1 Deer River vs. #3 Barnum
  • Section 8: #1 Ada/Borup vs. #2 Mahnomen/Waubun

Class 9-Man

  • Section 1: #1 Lanesboro vs. #3 Leroy-Ostrander
  • Section 2: #2 Renville County West vs. #4 Cedar Mountain
  • Section 3: #1 Mountain Lake Area vs. #2 Hills-Beaver Creek
  • Section 4: #1 Verndale vs. #2 Wheaton-Herman-Norcross
  • Section 5: #1 Ogilvie vs. #2 South Ridge
  • Section 6: #1 Fertile-Beltrami vs. #2 NCE-UH
  • Section 7: #1 Mountain Iron-Buhl vs. #2 Cherry
  • Section 8: #1 BGMR vs. #2 Kittson County Central

Next Up

high school football
MN Sports

Here are all of the high school football section championship matchups

It's championship week in prep football.

Justin Jefferson
MN Vikings

Vikings vs. Cowboys: 5 things you can count on

Can the Vikings get a primetime win over the Cowboys?

Officer Tim Brown
MN News

West Fargo police officer suffers heart attack after arresting suspects

The officer collapsed and was unresponsive at the jail.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Six carjackings reported in one evening in Minneapolis

This comes amid a wave of carjackings across the Twin Cities.

Northeast Middle School
MN News

Middle school students stage walkout over teacher allegedly using n-word

A petition is seeking her firing.

northern lights
Minnesota Life

The northern lights were a massive bust in MN. What happened?

Anyone else sleep in their car for the chance to see the lights? You got nothing.

Kirill Kaprizov / Minnesota Wild
MN Wild

Wild's issues snowball in Colorado

The Avalanche handed the Wild their second straight defeat.

Malik Beasley
MN Timberwolves

Beasley gets hot but Wolves squander fast start vs. Nuggets

Minnesota built a 14-point lead in the first half but couldn't finish off the Nuggets.

jason beckman booking photo June 22 2021
MN News

Man who fatally shot longtime St. Cloud professor sentenced

Prior to the shooting, the suspect had knocked on the professor's door asking for help.

Gopher Football
MN Gophers

Gophers move into first place in Big Ten West

Minnesota demolished Northwestern thanks to another strong effort on the ground.

32379470557_479043c343_k
MN News

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan tests positive for COVID-19

Flanagan announced Saturday she's been diagnosed with a breakthrough case of the virus.

State Patrol
MN News

Motorcyclist has 'life-threatening injuries' after rear-ending state trooper

It happened Friday night in Brooklyn Center.

Related

high school football
MN Sports

Here are all of the MN football section championships this week

112 teams will be trimmed to 56 this week.

high school football
MN Sports

Here are the state tournament brackets for MN high school football

The state tourney starts Nov. 7-9.

MN Sports

Tidbits for every high school football state semifinal matchup

The semifinals will be played this week at U.S. Bank Stadium.

ERbcH1_X0AAwDjk
MN Sports

Boys' hockey: It's section final week in Minnesota

A list of the who/when/where for each section tournament this week.

Screen Shot 2020-03-09 at 10.10.46 AM
MN Sports

It's section championship week in MN boys' basketball

The section title games determine who makes it to the state tournament.

state hockey tournament, mshsl
MN Sports

Here are the 16 boys' hockey section championship games

Trips to the state tournament are on the line Wednesday and Thursday nights.

Screen Shot 2019-02-22 at 3.25.18 PM
MN Sports

Teams left standing in boys' high school section playoffs

Saturday is loaded with section semifinals throughout Minnesota.

state hockey tournament, mshsl
MN Sports

Here are the brackets for the boys state hockey tournament

Quarterfinal action starts Mar. 30-31.