Here are all of the high school football section championship matchups

In one week we'll know exactly which teams will participate in the Minnesota high school football state tournament. The section semifinals wrapped up Saturday night, setting the stage for championship week during the first week of November.

Class 6A

Eden Prairie vs. Lakeville North

Farmington vs. Minnetonka

Maple Grove vs. East Ridge

Woodbury vs. Rosemount

Stillwater vs. Wayzata

Lakeville South vs. St. Michael-Albertville

Blaine vs. Anoka

Shakopee vs. Blaine

Class 5A

Section 1: #1 Rochester Mayo vs. #2 Owatonna

Section 2: #1 Mankato West vs. #2 Chaska

Section 3: #1 St. Thomas Academy vs. #2 Hastings

Section 4: #1 Mahtomedi vs. #7 Tartan

Section 5: #1 Robbinsdale Cooper vs. #2 Robbinsdale Armstrong

Section 6: #1 Rogers vs. #2 Park Center

Section 7: #1 Andover vs. #2 Elk River

Section 8: #3 Bemidji vs. #4 Alexandria

Class 4A

Section 1: #2 Kasson-Mantorville vs. #4 Byron

Section 2: #1 Hutchinson vs. #3 Faribault

Section 3: #1 Simley vs. #2 Hill-Murray

Section 4: #1 Fridley vs. #2 Columbia Heights

Section 5: #1 Holy Angels vs. #2 SMB

Section 6: #3 Princeton vs. #4 Orono

Section 7: #1 North Branch vs. #3 Grand Rapids

Section 8: #1 Becker vs. #3 Detroit Lakes

Class 3A

Section 1: #1 Cannon Falls vs. #3 Plainview-Elgin-Millville

Section 2: #2 Dassel-Cokato vs. #5 Litchfield

Section 3: #1 Fairmont vs. #2 Waseca

Section 4: #1 Breck vs. #2 St. Croix Lutheran

Section 5: #1 Annandale vs. #2 Spectrum

Section 6: #2 Pierz vs. #4 New London-Spicer

Section 7: #1 Esko vs. #2 Aitkin

Section 8: #1 DGF vs. #2 Fergus Falls

Class 2A

Section 1: #1 Chatfield vs. #2 Goodhue

Section 2: #1 Blooming Prariie vs. #2 Maple River

Section 3: #1 Pipestone vs, #2 Jackson County Central

Section 4: #1 Minneapolis North vs. #2 St. Agnes

Section 5: #1 Royalton vs. #2 Eden Valley-Watkins

Section 6: #1 Osakis vs. #2 West Central/Ashby

Section 7: #1 Moose Lake/Willow River vs. #3 Mesabi East

Section 8: #1 Barnesville vs. #2 Pelican Rapids

Class 1A

Section 1: #1 Rushford Peterson vs. #2 Fillmore Central

Section 2: #1 Mayer-Lutheran vs. #2 Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop

Section 3: #1 Murray County Central vs. #3 Tracy-Milroy-Balaton

Section 4: #1 Upsala-Swanville vs. #2 Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa

Section 5: #1 Minneota vs. #2 BOLD

Section 6: #3 New York Mills vs. #4 Breckenridge

Section 7: #1 Deer River vs. #3 Barnum

Section 8: #1 Ada/Borup vs. #2 Mahnomen/Waubun

Class 9-Man