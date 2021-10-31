Here are all of the high school football section championship matchups

Here are all of the Minnesota high school football section championship matchups
In one week we'll know exactly which teams will participate in the Minnesota high school football state tournament. The section semifinals wrapped up Saturday night, setting the stage for championship week during the first week of November.
Class 6A
- Eden Prairie vs. Lakeville North
- Farmington vs. Minnetonka
- Maple Grove vs. East Ridge
- Woodbury vs. Rosemount
- Stillwater vs. Wayzata
- Lakeville South vs. St. Michael-Albertville
- Blaine vs. Anoka
- Shakopee vs. Blaine
Class 5A
- Section 1: #1 Rochester Mayo vs. #2 Owatonna
- Section 2: #1 Mankato West vs. #2 Chaska
- Section 3: #1 St. Thomas Academy vs. #2 Hastings
- Section 4: #1 Mahtomedi vs. #7 Tartan
- Section 5: #1 Robbinsdale Cooper vs. #2 Robbinsdale Armstrong
- Section 6: #1 Rogers vs. #2 Park Center
- Section 7: #1 Andover vs. #2 Elk River
- Section 8: #3 Bemidji vs. #4 Alexandria
Class 4A
- Section 1: #2 Kasson-Mantorville vs. #4 Byron
- Section 2: #1 Hutchinson vs. #3 Faribault
- Section 3: #1 Simley vs. #2 Hill-Murray
- Section 4: #1 Fridley vs. #2 Columbia Heights
- Section 5: #1 Holy Angels vs. #2 SMB
- Section 6: #3 Princeton vs. #4 Orono
- Section 7: #1 North Branch vs. #3 Grand Rapids
- Section 8: #1 Becker vs. #3 Detroit Lakes
Class 3A
- Section 1: #1 Cannon Falls vs. #3 Plainview-Elgin-Millville
- Section 2: #2 Dassel-Cokato vs. #5 Litchfield
- Section 3: #1 Fairmont vs. #2 Waseca
- Section 4: #1 Breck vs. #2 St. Croix Lutheran
- Section 5: #1 Annandale vs. #2 Spectrum
- Section 6: #2 Pierz vs. #4 New London-Spicer
- Section 7: #1 Esko vs. #2 Aitkin
- Section 8: #1 DGF vs. #2 Fergus Falls
Class 2A
- Section 1: #1 Chatfield vs. #2 Goodhue
- Section 2: #1 Blooming Prariie vs. #2 Maple River
- Section 3: #1 Pipestone vs, #2 Jackson County Central
- Section 4: #1 Minneapolis North vs. #2 St. Agnes
- Section 5: #1 Royalton vs. #2 Eden Valley-Watkins
- Section 6: #1 Osakis vs. #2 West Central/Ashby
- Section 7: #1 Moose Lake/Willow River vs. #3 Mesabi East
- Section 8: #1 Barnesville vs. #2 Pelican Rapids
Class 1A
- Section 1: #1 Rushford Peterson vs. #2 Fillmore Central
- Section 2: #1 Mayer-Lutheran vs. #2 Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop
- Section 3: #1 Murray County Central vs. #3 Tracy-Milroy-Balaton
- Section 4: #1 Upsala-Swanville vs. #2 Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa
- Section 5: #1 Minneota vs. #2 BOLD
- Section 6: #3 New York Mills vs. #4 Breckenridge
- Section 7: #1 Deer River vs. #3 Barnum
- Section 8: #1 Ada/Borup vs. #2 Mahnomen/Waubun
Class 9-Man
- Section 1: #1 Lanesboro vs. #3 Leroy-Ostrander
- Section 2: #2 Renville County West vs. #4 Cedar Mountain
- Section 3: #1 Mountain Lake Area vs. #2 Hills-Beaver Creek
- Section 4: #1 Verndale vs. #2 Wheaton-Herman-Norcross
- Section 5: #1 Ogilvie vs. #2 South Ridge
- Section 6: #1 Fertile-Beltrami vs. #2 NCE-UH
- Section 7: #1 Mountain Iron-Buhl vs. #2 Cherry
- Section 8: #1 BGMR vs. #2 Kittson County Central