Here are the 10 candidates for the MN Mr. Basketball award

Here are the 10 candidates for the 2022 Minnesota Mr. Basketball award

Here are the 10 candidates for the 2022 Minnesota Mr. Basketball award

Markus Spiske, Flickr (Public Domain)

Ten of the best seniors in Minnesota high school basketball were named candidates for the annual Mr. Basketball award. Here they are in alphabetical order: 

  • Prince Aligbe, Minnehaha Academy
  • Carter Bjerke, Wayzata
  • Kendall Blue, East Ridge
  • Braeden Carrington, Park Center
  • Alonzo Dodd, South St. Paul
  • Tre Holloman, Cretin-Derham Hall
  • Eli King, Caledonia
  • Jackson Loge, Morris Area
  • Pharrel Payne, Park of Cottage Grove
  • Demarion Watson, Totino-Grace

Eight of the 10 are standouts in the Twin Cities metro area, while the only finalists from greater Minnesota are Iowa State-bound Eli King, of Caledonia, and Morris Area's Jackson Loge. 

Nine of the 10 have announced where they intend to play college basketball: Holloman (Michigan State), Payne (Minnesota), Heide (Purdue), King (Iowa State), Watson (Iowa State), Carrington (Minnesota), Blue (St. Thomas), Aligbe (Boston College). Loge (Augustana), Bjerke (St. Thomas). 

If Aligbe were to win the award, he would be the third straight winner from Minnehaha Academy. Chet Holmgren, who is projected to be one of the top picks in this year's NBA Draft, won the award in 2021. Jalen Suggs, who was a top five pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, was Minnesota's Mr. Basketball winner in 2020. 

The candidates will be trimmed to five finalists the Week of March 7, with the winner announced after the state tournament in March. 

