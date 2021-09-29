16 naming options for MN's new women's soccer team revealed

Minnesota's new women's soccer franchise has narrowed its list of possible team names down to 16 candidates, ranging from words that describe Minnesota to those that give a nod to women's history.

Here are the names in the running for the team, which will play in the new USL W League that's set to kick off in May 2022.

Minnesota Aurora: Named after the Aurora Borealis, the team could be known as the Northern Lights.

Minnesota Foxfire: In Finnish mythology, the Northern Lights are called "Revontulet" (Fox Fire) after the mysterious and elusive firefox that brushes its tail against the sky, setting the night sky ablaze.

Minnesota Red Pines: Red Pines blanket northern Minnesota "imposing silently over the lakes and ruggedly enduring the bleak, dark winters in the North."

Minnesota Temperance: A nod to the Prohibition Era and Minnesota ties to the Temperance movement.

Minnesota Vortex: A nod to the Polar Vortex, and one of the only weather-related names that has been proposed.

Arctic Minnesota: Minnesotans are hardy and embrace the cold, with the "brave hardiness of the North" being embodied in the symbol of the snowy owl, the team says.

Iron Minnesota: A nod to the Iron Range, which has shaped Minnesota's landscape and culture. The team would be known as the Irons or Rangers.

River Minnesota: The state's rivers feed the rest of the Midwest and the Mighty Mississippi stands out as the most important. The team could be known as the Gray Ducks.

The team will be women-led and community-owned, which means fans will have a stake in the team and elect two board members to serve on the seven-member board.

They'll also be part of the naming and branding process, which includes deciding on team colors. Community owners will get the chance to vote on the names in the near future.

The team's ownership drive is currently underway — ownership shares are $100 each with investment levels up to $10,000, a news release said. The drive has raised more than $750,000 of its starting goal of $1 million.

The USL W describes itself as the "premier pre-professional league, developing the next generation of women's soccer talent both on and off the field." The league will aim to "use women’s soccer as a force for societal good by creating a national platform to increase opportunity, gender equity, and career development."