Here are the brackets for the 2022 girls basketball state tournament

The 2022 Minnesota high school girls basketball tournament is upon us. This year's tournament will begin on Wednesday morning with games at Williams Arena and Maturi Pavillion.

The top seeds for this year's tournament are Mountain Iron-Buhl (Class A), Providence Academy (Class AA), Becker (Class AAA) and Hopkins (Class AAAA)

With a wild finish to the section championships, here are the brackets for this year's tournament.

Class A

Quarterfinals, Thursday, March 17 (Maturi Pavillion)

11 a.m. - #1 Mountain Iron Buhl (27-3) vs. Minneota (26-4)

1 p.m. - #4 Cass Lake-Bena (27-2) vs. #5 Hayfield (31-0)

3 p.m. - #2 Mayer Lutheran (26-4) vs. United Christian Academy (23-4)

5 p.m. - #3 Hancock (27-1) vs. Nevis (19-7)

The semifinals will take place at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Friday, March 18 at Williams Arena. The championship will take place at 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 19 at Williams Arena.

Class AA

Quarterfinals, Wednesday, March 16 (Venues as noted)

6 p.m. - #1 Providence Academy (26-4) vs. Montevideo (25-3) (Williams Arena)

6 p.m. - #2 Fergus Falls (24-5) vs. Pequot Lakes (29-1) (Maturi Pavillion)

8 p.m. - #4 Albany (23-5) vs. #5 Rochester Lourdes (21-7) (Williams Arena)

8 p.m. - #3 Minnehaha Academy (24-5) vs. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial (26-4) (Maturi Pavillion)

The semifinals will take place at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Friday, March 18 at Williams Arena. The championship will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 19 at Williams Arena.

Class AAA

Quarterfinals, Wednesday, March 16 (Maturi Pavillion)

10 a.m. - #1 Becker (23-4) vs. Austin (24-5)

12 p.m. - #4 Benilde-St. Margaret's (23-6) vs. #5 Mankato East (24-4)

2 p.m. - #2 St. Paul Como Park (22-6) vs. Grand Rapids (25-3)

4 p.m. - #3 Totino-Grace (20-8) vs. Detroit Lakes (14-12)

The semifinals will take place at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 17 at Williams Arena. The championship will be held at 6 p.m on Saturday, March 19 at Williams Arena.

Class AAAA

Quarterfinals - Wednesday, March 16 (Williams Arena)

10 a.m. - #1 Hopkins (23-1) vs. Lakeville North (19-9)

12 p.m. - #4 Rosemount (24-5) vs. #5 White Bear Lake (20-9)

2 p.m. - #2 Shakopee (26-3) vs. Roseville (21-8)

4 p.m. - #3 St. Michael-Albertville (22-7) vs. Centennial (19-10)

The Class AAAA semifinals will be held on Thursday, March 17 at 6 and 8 p.m. The championship will take place on Saturday, March 19 at 8 p.m. All games will be played at Williams Arena.