Here are the brackets for the 2022 girls' state hockey tournament

The brackets for the 2022 MSHSL girls' hockey state tournament were unveiled Sunday, with quarterfinal action set to begin Wednesday and Thursday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

The top seed in Class 2A is last year's runner-up Andover, who comes into the tournament with a 27-0-0 record. The top seed in 1A in Warroad, who owns 23-3-1 record after falling in. the semifinals last season.

Class 1A quarterfinals Wednesday - Xcel Energy Center

11 a.m. - No. 2 Orono (24-3) vs. Mankato East (21-5)

1 p.m. - No. 3 Proctor/Hermantown (19-7-1) vs. Albert Lea (14-10-1)

6 p.m. - No. 1 Warroad (23-3-1) vs. River Lakes (16-12)

8 p.m. - No. 4 South St. Paul (15-10-2) vs. Luverne (23-3)

Class 2A quarterfinals Thursday - Xcel Energy Center

11 a.m. - No. 2 Edina (25-2) vs. Northfield (19-5-3)

1 p.m. - No. 3 Minnetonka (22-6) vs. Burnsville (22-5-1)

6 p.m. - No. 1 Andover (27-0-0) vs. Brainerd/Little Falls (17-11)

8 p.m. - No. 4 Maple Grove (20-6-2) vs. No. 5 Gentry Academy (22-6)

The semifinals for both 1A and 2A are set for Feb. 25, with the championship games scheduled for Feb. 26.