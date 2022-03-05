Here are the brackets for the boys' state hockey tournament

The time has come for the 2022 Minnesota boys hockey state tournament.

With Hill-Murray and Mahtomedi punching their tickets last night, the Class A and Class AA fields are set and the brackets for both tournaments were released on Saturday morning.

Hermantown earned the No. 1 seed in Class A and Hill-Murray took the No. 1 seed in AA.

The action will begin on Wednesday with the Class A quarterfinals in St. Paul. After Class AA takes its turn on Thursday, the semifinals for both classes will be held on Friday with the championships being played on Saturday.

Class A

Quarterfinals - Wednesday, March 9

11 a.m. - #2 Warroad vs. Monticello

1 p.m. - #3 Mahtomedi vs. Mankato East/Loyola

6 p.m. - #1 Hermantown vs. New Prague

8 p.m. - #4 Minneapolis vs. #5 Alexandria

The semifinals will be held on Friday, March 11 with games at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The Class A championship will take place on Saturday, March 12 at 12 p.m.

Class AA

Quarterfinals - Thursday, March 10

11 a.m. - #2 Cretin-Derham Hall vs. Prior Lake

1 p.m. - #3 Maple Grove vs. Edina

6 p.m. - #1 Hill-Murray vs. Lakeville South

8 p.m. - #4 Moorhead vs. #5 Andover

The semifinals will be held on Friday, March 11 with games at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. The Class AA championship will take place on Saturday, March 12 at 7 p.m.