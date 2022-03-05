Skip to main content
Here are the brackets for the 2022 Minnesota boys' state hockey tournament

Here are the brackets for the 2022 Minnesota boys' state hockey tournament

The action kicks off Wednesday in St. Paul.

Declan Goff, Twitter

The action kicks off Wednesday in St. Paul.

The time has come for the 2022 Minnesota boys hockey state tournament. 

With Hill-Murray and Mahtomedi punching their tickets last night, the Class A and Class AA fields are set and the brackets for both tournaments were released on Saturday morning.

Hermantown earned the No. 1 seed in Class A and Hill-Murray took the No. 1 seed in AA. 

The action will begin on Wednesday with the Class A quarterfinals in St. Paul. After Class AA takes its turn on Thursday, the semifinals for both classes will be held on Friday with the championships being played on Saturday.

Related: Minneapolis reaches state tourney for first time since 1994

Class A

Quarterfinals - Wednesday, March 9

11 a.m. - #2 Warroad vs. Monticello

1 p.m. - #3 Mahtomedi vs. Mankato East/Loyola

6 p.m. - #1 Hermantown vs. New Prague

8 p.m. - #4 Minneapolis vs. #5 Alexandria

The semifinals will be held on Friday, March 11 with games at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The Class A championship will take place on Saturday, March 12 at 12 p.m.

Class AA

Quarterfinals - Thursday, March 10

11 a.m. - #2 Cretin-Derham Hall vs. Prior Lake

1 p.m. - #3 Maple Grove vs. Edina

6 p.m. - #1 Hill-Murray vs. Lakeville South

8 p.m. - #4 Moorhead vs. #5 Andover

The semifinals will be held on Friday, March 11 with games at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. The Class AA championship will take place on Saturday, March 12 at 7 p.m.

Next Up

state hockey tournament, mshsl
MN Sports

Here are the brackets for the boys' state hockey tournament

The action kicks off Wednesday in St. Paul.

Flickr - Minneapolis police squad - Chad Davis
MN News

Police: Officer injured when driver of stolen vehicle rammed squad car

The suspects were later arrested and booked on multiple charges.

QBClass
MN Vikings

The 'weak' QB class is making their case at the NFL Combine

As the Combine played out, the quarterbacks started to make their case as a better-than-weak class.

freezing rain
MN Weather

Freezing rain threat increases for Twin Cities on Saturday

Precipitation will move into Minnesota Saturday afternoon.

Jarred Vanderbilt
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves erupt without Ant, rout Thunder

While Anthony Edwards rests his knee, the Timberwolves offense doesn't miss a beat.

Matt Boldy
MN Wild

Kaprizov scores twice, but Sabres complete season sweep of Wild

The lowly Sabres handed the Wild another disappointing loss.

St. Paul Police Department
MN News

St. Paul police investigating shooting death in Frogtown neighborhood

It's the city's 10th homicide of 2022.

st. paul federation of educators - teachers
MN News

Minneapolis Parks to ramp up youth programs if local teachers go on strike

They're extending hours and activities at 10 recreation centers around the city.

pexels car driving
Home and Garden

6 ways to use less gas and save money — even while driving

Believe it or not, driving the speed limit will help.

four seasons minneapolis pool rendering
MN Travel

New Four Seasons Hotel in Mpls. now taking reservations

Among the luxury hotel's amenities? The largest pool deck in the city.

Snowmobile tracks Any Arthur Flickr
MN News

Former banker found dead near snowmobile in northern MN

He was not involved in a snowmobile crash, authorities said.

armstrong lake ice shelters MLK Day 1
Minnesota Life

As fish house deadlines approach, how much trash will anglers leave behind?

"It can shed a negative light on all anglers if some are leaving a mess."

Related

state hockey tournament, mshsl
MN Sports

Here are the brackets for the boys state hockey tournament

Quarterfinal action starts Mar. 30-31.

hockey
MN Sports

Here are the brackets for the 2022 girls' state hockey tournament

The tourney begins Wednesday in St. Paul.

88010682_10156843793247337_4527861412294295552_o
MN Sports

Here are the brackets for the boys' state hockey tournament

The top seeds are Warroad in 1A and Andover in 2A.

Screen Shot 2019-03-02 at 9.37.54 AM
MN Sports

Here are the brackets for the State Boys' Hockey Tournament

Defending champs Minnetonka and Orono didn't reach the tourney this year.

basketball
MN Sports

Here are the brackets for the boys' state basketball tournament

The brackets were released on Saturday morning.

Edina girls hockey
MN Sports

Here are the brackets for the girls' hockey state tournament

The 1A games begin Wednesday with 2A action starting Thursday.

Screen Shot 2019-02-17 at 7.51.42 AM
MN Sports

Here are the brackets for the State Girls' Hockey Tournament

Warroad and Mound Westonka enter the Class A tourney without a loss.

Screen Shot 2020-03-07 at 10.51.15 AM
MN Sports

Here are the brackets for the Minnesota girls basketball tournament

The tournament runs from March 11-14.