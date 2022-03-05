Here are the brackets for the boys' state hockey tournament

Here are the brackets for the 2022 Minnesota boys' state hockey tournament
The time has come for the 2022 Minnesota boys hockey state tournament.
With Hill-Murray and Mahtomedi punching their tickets last night, the Class A and Class AA fields are set and the brackets for both tournaments were released on Saturday morning.
Hermantown earned the No. 1 seed in Class A and Hill-Murray took the No. 1 seed in AA.
The action will begin on Wednesday with the Class A quarterfinals in St. Paul. After Class AA takes its turn on Thursday, the semifinals for both classes will be held on Friday with the championships being played on Saturday.
Class A
Quarterfinals - Wednesday, March 9
11 a.m. - #2 Warroad vs. Monticello
1 p.m. - #3 Mahtomedi vs. Mankato East/Loyola
6 p.m. - #1 Hermantown vs. New Prague
8 p.m. - #4 Minneapolis vs. #5 Alexandria
The semifinals will be held on Friday, March 11 with games at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The Class A championship will take place on Saturday, March 12 at 12 p.m.
Class AA
Quarterfinals - Thursday, March 10
11 a.m. - #2 Cretin-Derham Hall vs. Prior Lake
1 p.m. - #3 Maple Grove vs. Edina
6 p.m. - #1 Hill-Murray vs. Lakeville South
8 p.m. - #4 Moorhead vs. #5 Andover
The semifinals will be held on Friday, March 11 with games at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. The Class AA championship will take place on Saturday, March 12 at 7 p.m.