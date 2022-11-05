Here are the brackets for the 2022 Minnesota high school football tournament
The brackets for the 2022 Minnesota high school state football tournament are now all but set after the latest slate of section championships.
A look at the brackets on the Minnesota State High School League site shows the schedule with just one game left to play, between Rochester Mayo and Owatonna on Saturday.
All teams will look to make their way to the Prep Bowl at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 2 and 3, with the quarterfinals kicking off on Friday night.
Here's a look at what the path to Minneapolis will look like.
6A
- Stillwater vs. Lakeville South
- Maple Grove vs. East Ridge
- Eden Prairie vs. Shakopee
- Rosemount vs. Centennial
5A
- St. Thomas Academy vs. Mahtomedi
- Elk River vs. Moorhead
- Rochester Mayo or Owatonna vs. Mankato West
- Robbinsdale Armstrong vs. Rogers
4A
- Simley vs. Chisago Lakes
- North Branch vs. Rocori
- Stewartville vs. Hutchinson
- Academy of Holy Angels vs. Zimmerman
3A
- Fairmont vs. St. Croix Lutheran Academy
- Esko vs. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton
- Cannon Falls vs. Watertown-Mayer
- Milaca vs. New London-Spicer
2A
- Jackson County Central vs. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted
- Moose Lake/Willow River vs. Barnesville
- Chatfield vs. Blue Earth Area
- Eden Valley-Watkins vs. Sauk Centre
1A
- Springfield vs. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg
- Deer River vs. Mahnomen/Waubun
- Fillmore Central vs. Lester Prairie
- Minneota vs. Breckenridge
9-Man
- Red Rock Central vs. Wheaton/Herman-Norcross
- Mountain Iron-Buhl vs. Kittson County
- Spring Grove vs. Hancock
- Ogilvie vs. Fertile-Beltrami
For the full brackets with game times and locations, check out the Minnesota State High School League website here.