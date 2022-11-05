Here are the brackets for the 2022 Minnesota high school football tournament

The brackets for the 2022 Minnesota high school state football tournament are now all but set after the latest slate of section championships.

A look at the brackets on the Minnesota State High School League site shows the schedule with just one game left to play, between Rochester Mayo and Owatonna on Saturday.

All teams will look to make their way to the Prep Bowl at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 2 and 3, with the quarterfinals kicking off on Friday night.

Here's a look at what the path to Minneapolis will look like.

6A

Stillwater vs. Lakeville South

Maple Grove vs. East Ridge

Eden Prairie vs. Shakopee

Rosemount vs. Centennial

5A

St. Thomas Academy vs. Mahtomedi

Elk River vs. Moorhead

Rochester Mayo or Owatonna vs. Mankato West

Robbinsdale Armstrong vs. Rogers

4A

Simley vs. Chisago Lakes

North Branch vs. Rocori

Stewartville vs. Hutchinson

Academy of Holy Angels vs. Zimmerman

3A

Fairmont vs. St. Croix Lutheran Academy

Esko vs. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton

Cannon Falls vs. Watertown-Mayer

Milaca vs. New London-Spicer

2A

Jackson County Central vs. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted

Moose Lake/Willow River vs. Barnesville

Chatfield vs. Blue Earth Area

Eden Valley-Watkins vs. Sauk Centre

1A

Springfield vs. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg

Deer River vs. Mahnomen/Waubun

Fillmore Central vs. Lester Prairie

Minneota vs. Breckenridge

9-Man

Red Rock Central vs. Wheaton/Herman-Norcross

Mountain Iron-Buhl vs. Kittson County

Spring Grove vs. Hancock

Ogilvie vs. Fertile-Beltrami

For the full brackets with game times and locations, check out the Minnesota State High School League website here.