Here are the brackets for the 2022 Minnesota state baseball tournament

This year's tournament will begin on Tuesday.

FHS Booster Club via Twitter (@FHSBaseballBoo1)

The Minnesota State High School League unveiled the brackets for the 2022 Minnesota state baseball tournament on Saturday morning, setting the schedule for an exciting week.

Hayfield (Class A), Fairmont (Class AA), Mankato West (Class AAA) and Farmington (Class AAAA) are the No. 1 seeds in this year's tournament which will begin on Tuesday at several venues across the state. All roads lead to Target Field, however, where the state championships will be decided on June 17.

Here's a look at this year's brackets.

Class A

  • No. 1 Hayfield vs. New Ulm Cathedral
  • No. 2 Randolph vs. MACCRAY
  • No. 3 New York Mills vs. Bertha-Hewitt
  • No. 4 Sacred Heart vs. No. 5 South Ridge

Class AA

  • No. 1 Fairmont vs. Sibley East
  • No. 2 Watertown-Mayer vs. St. Agnes
  • No. 3 Marshall School, Duluth vs. Roseau
  • No. 4 Wadena-Deer Creek vs. No. 5 Rochester Lourdes.

Class AAA

  • No. 1 Mankato West vs. St. Francis
  • No. 2 Benilde-St. Margaret's vs. Winona
  • No. 3 Mahtomedi vs. Grand Rapids
  • No. 4 St. Thomas Academy vs. No. 5 Alexandria

Class AAAA

  • No. 1 Farmington vs. Park
  • No. 2 Stillwater vs. Sartell
  • No. 3 Andover vs. Chanhassen
  • No. 4 Maple Grove vs. No. 5 St. Louis Park

Here are the brackets for the 2022 Minnesota state baseball tournament

This year's tournament will begin on Tuesday.

