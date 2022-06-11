Here are the brackets for the 2022 Minnesota state baseball tournament

The Minnesota State High School League unveiled the brackets for the 2022 Minnesota state baseball tournament on Saturday morning, setting the schedule for an exciting week.

Hayfield (Class A), Fairmont (Class AA), Mankato West (Class AAA) and Farmington (Class AAAA) are the No. 1 seeds in this year's tournament which will begin on Tuesday at several venues across the state. All roads lead to Target Field, however, where the state championships will be decided on June 17.

Here's a look at this year's brackets.

Class A

No. 1 Hayfield vs. New Ulm Cathedral

No. 2 Randolph vs. MACCRAY

No. 3 New York Mills vs. Bertha-Hewitt

No. 4 Sacred Heart vs. No. 5 South Ridge

Class AA

No. 1 Fairmont vs. Sibley East

No. 2 Watertown-Mayer vs. St. Agnes

No. 3 Marshall School, Duluth vs. Roseau

No. 4 Wadena-Deer Creek vs. No. 5 Rochester Lourdes.

Class AAA

No. 1 Mankato West vs. St. Francis

No. 2 Benilde-St. Margaret's vs. Winona

No. 3 Mahtomedi vs. Grand Rapids

No. 4 St. Thomas Academy vs. No. 5 Alexandria

Class AAAA