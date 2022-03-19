Skip to main content
Here are the brackets for the 2022 Minnesota state boys basketball tournament

The tourney begins on Tuesday in Minneapolis.

Markus Spiske, Flickr (Public Domain)

The brackets for the Minnesota state boys basketball tournament were released on Saturday morning with 32 teams preparing to have their shot at one shining moment.

This year's tournament will begin on Tuesday with games played at Williams Arena and Target Center.

This year's No. 1 seeds are Hayfield (Class A), Minneapolis North (Class AA), Totino-Grace (Class AAA) and Park Center (Class AAAA).

Here's a look at how each bracket stacks up.

Class A - Wednesday, March 23 at Williams Arena

11 a.m. - No. 1 Hayfield vs. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton

1 p.m. - No. 4 Nevis vs. No. 5 Cherry

3 p.m. - No. 2 Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa vs. Sleepy Eye

5 p.m. - No. 3 New Life Academy of Woodbury vs. Sacred Heart

The semifinals will take place on Friday, March 25 at 12 and 2 p.m. at Williams Arena. The Class A championship will be played on Saturday, March 26 at 11 a.m. at Williams Arena.

Class AA - Tuesday, March 22 at Williams Arena and Target Center

6 p.m. - No. 1 Minneapolis North vs. Glencoe-Silver Lake (Williams Arena)

6 p.m. - No. 2 Caledonia vs. Perham (Target Center)

8 p.m. - No. 3 Annandale vs. Pequot Lakes (Target Center)

8 p.m. - No. 4 Minnehaha Academy vs. No. 5 Morris/Chokio-Alberta (Williams Arena)

The semifinals will take place on Friday, March 25 at 6 and 8 p.m. at Williams Arena. The Class AA Championship will be played on Saturday, March 26 at 1 p.m. at Williams Arena.

Class AAA - Tuesday, March 22 at Williams Arena

10 a.m. - No. 1 Totino-Grace vs. Hermantown

12 p.m. - No. 4 Mankato East vs. No. 5 Mound Westonka

2 p.m. - No. 2 Princeton vs. Austin

4 p.m. - No. 3 DeLaSalle vs. St. Cloud Tech

The semifinals will take place on Thursday, March 24 at 12 and 2 p.m. at Williams Arena. The Class AAA championship will be played on Saturday, March 26 at 5 p.m. at Williams Arena.

Class AAAA - Tuesday, March 22 at Target Center

10 a.m. - No. 1 Park Center vs. Andover

12 p.m. - No. 4 Eastview vs. No. 5 Eden Prairie

2 p.m. - No. 2 Owatonna vs. Cretin-Derham Hall

4 p.m. - No. 3 Wayzata vs. Moorhead

The semifinals will be played on Thursday, March 24 at 6 and 8 p.m. at Williams Arena. The Class AAAA championship will be played on Saturday, March 26 at 8 p.m. at Williams Arena.

