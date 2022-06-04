Skip to main content
Here are the brackets for the 2022 Minnesota state softball tournament

Here are the brackets for the 2022 Minnesota state softball tournament

This year's tournament will begin on Thursday in Mankato.

Winhawk Softball via Twitter

This year's tournament will begin on Thursday in Mankato.

The brackets for the Minnesota state softball tournament were released on Saturday morning, with 32 teams heading to North Mankato next week to compete for four state championships.

White Bear Lake (Class AAAA), Winona (Class AAA), Proctor (Class AA) and Nicollet (Class A) have earned the top seeds in the tournament with play beginning on Thursday morning. The championships will be decided on Friday.

Here's how the brackets stack up.

Class AAAA

  • #1 White Bear Lake vs. Lakeville South
  • #2 Brainerd vs. East Ridge
  • #3 Chanhassen vs. Hopkins
  • #4 Forest Lake vs. #5 Centennial

Class AAA

  • #1 Winona vs. Rocori
  • #2 Mankato West vs. Monticello
  • #3 St. Anthony Village vs. Simley
  • #4 Chisago Lakes vs. #5 Benilde-St. Margaret's

Class AA

  • #1 Proctor vs. Pipestone
  • #2 Le Sueur-Henderson vs. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton
  • #3 Chatfield vs. Mounds Park Academy
  • #4 Maple Lake vs. #5 St. Cloud Cathedral

Class A

  • #1 Nicollet vs. Menahga-Sebeka
  • #2 Moose Lake-Willow River vs. Wabasha-Kellogg
  • #3 Randolph vs. Upsala
  • #4 Red Lake Falls vs. Edgerton/SW MN Christian

You can find the official tournament brackets and game times here

Next Up

Winona Softball
MN Sports

Here are the brackets for the 2022 Minnesota state softball tournament

This year's tournament will begin on Thursday in Mankato.

Screen Shot 2022-06-04 at 10.06.58 AM
MN News

Man, 4 kids thrown into water when barge slams into boat in Red Wing

All of the children were wearing lifejackets, authorities said.

First avenue
MN Music and Radio

First Avenue drops its vaccine or test requirement at all venues

The new policy impacts all First Avenue venues, including the Palace Theatre and The Fitzgerald.

Fire, firefighters
MN News

Victim in Waite Park car fire identified

Police said the person has been identified as Musa Sabriye.

image
MN Property

Gallery: $4.2M lake retreat blends mountain architecture, beach living

The sprawling retreat is nested on Lake Kabekona.

hennepin county sheriff water patrol lake minnetonka
MN News

Missing scuba diver found dead in Lake Minnetonka

The diver went missing around 12 p.m. Friday.

Colin Brown - Sun Country airplane - Flickr
MN Travel

Sun Country seasonal flights returning to Duluth

Seasonal flights to Phoenix and Fort Myers will be available starting in December, with tickets on sale now.

prior lake high school
MN Weird

Pigeons unleashed in chaotic senior prank at Prior Lake High School

Two students were issued a trespass warning for the school grounds and cited for disorderly conduct.

Screen Shot 2022-06-03 at 2.58.53 PM
MN News

Charges: Driver hit pedestrian moments after causing scene at Taco Bell

Prosecutors say the pedestrian is not expected to survive.

Screen Shot 2020-01-02 at 7.54.07 AM
MN News

Fourth person convicted in murder of Monique Baugh

The real estate agent was killed in a shooting on New Year's Eve 2019.

rochester police department
MN News

Rochester police investigating attempted abduction of 11-year-old

The incident involved an 11-year-old girl Wednesday night.

wastewater
MN Coronavirus

BA.4, BA.5 expected to become dominant in Minnesota

"Those are hyper-contagious," said Dr. Gregory Poland, head of Mayo Clinic's Vaccine Research Group.

Related

softball
MN Sports

Here are the brackets for the Minnesota girls state softball tournament

The tournament begins on Tuesday in Mankato.

Williams Arena
MN Sports

Here are the brackets for the 2022 girls basketball state tournament

The tournament begins on Wednesday in Minneapolis.

hockey
MN Sports

Here are the brackets for the 2022 girls' state hockey tournament

The tourney begins Wednesday in St. Paul.

basketball
MN Sports

Here are the brackets for the 2022 Minnesota state boys basketball tournament

The tourney begins on Tuesday in Minneapolis.

baseball
MN Sports

Here are the brackets for the Minnesota boys state baseball tournament

The tournament begins on Tuesday.

Screen Shot 2020-03-07 at 10.51.15 AM
MN Sports

Here are the brackets for the Minnesota girls basketball tournament

The tournament runs from March 11-14.

state hockey tournament, mshsl
MN Sports

Here are the brackets for the boys' state hockey tournament

The action kicks off Wednesday in St. Paul.

basketball
MN Sports

Here are the brackets for the boys' state basketball tournament

The brackets were released on Saturday morning.