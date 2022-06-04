Here are the brackets for the 2022 Minnesota state softball tournament

The brackets for the Minnesota state softball tournament were released on Saturday morning, with 32 teams heading to North Mankato next week to compete for four state championships.

White Bear Lake (Class AAAA), Winona (Class AAA), Proctor (Class AA) and Nicollet (Class A) have earned the top seeds in the tournament with play beginning on Thursday morning. The championships will be decided on Friday.

Here's how the brackets stack up.

Class AAAA

#1 White Bear Lake vs. Lakeville South

#2 Brainerd vs. East Ridge

#3 Chanhassen vs. Hopkins

#4 Forest Lake vs. #5 Centennial

Class AAA

#1 Winona vs. Rocori

#2 Mankato West vs. Monticello

#3 St. Anthony Village vs. Simley

#4 Chisago Lakes vs. #5 Benilde-St. Margaret's

Class AA

#1 Proctor vs. Pipestone

#2 Le Sueur-Henderson vs. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton

#3 Chatfield vs. Mounds Park Academy

#4 Maple Lake vs. #5 St. Cloud Cathedral

Class A

#1 Nicollet vs. Menahga-Sebeka

#2 Moose Lake-Willow River vs. Wabasha-Kellogg

#3 Randolph vs. Upsala

#4 Red Lake Falls vs. Edgerton/SW MN Christian

You can find the official tournament brackets and game times here.