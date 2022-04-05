Here are the new foods at Target Field for the 2022 Twins season

The new food vendors and dishes available at Target Field this summer have been announced and they feature a Lake Elmo-based "pie" shop, street tacos from a popular Roseville restaurant, and an award-winning Twin Cities family business that specializes in nuts.

“We’ve expanded our concessions offerings to include several new items from both longtime local partners and others who are new to the ballpark,” said Pete Spike, onsite general manager of the Minnesota Twins' catering partner Delaware North. “We are looking to give fans a true taste of the Minneapolis-St. Paul region and be certain we have something for everyone.”

Here is the list of local partners and new food items for the upcoming season, which is scheduled to begin this Thursday when the Twins host the Seattle Mariners, though nasty weather conditions could push the opener to Friday.

Mac’s Fish and Chips (Minneapolis): A longtime Target Field partner brings its hand-battered walleye with sea salt and jalapeño-lime tartar sauce. Served with French fries. Available at Townball Tavern.

(Minneapolis): A longtime Target Field partner brings its hand-battered walleye with sea salt and jalapeño-lime tartar sauce. Served with French fries. Available at Townball Tavern. Roots for the Home Team (St. Paul): Sue Moores and her team will be back for a 10th year, focusing on youth-driven specialty salads with ingredients grown and harvested by local farmers. Available near Section 101.

(St. Paul): Sue Moores and her team will be back for a 10th year, focusing on youth-driven specialty salads with ingredients grown and harvested by local farmers. Available near Section 101. Bub’s Gourmet Aussie Pies (Lake Elmo): Australian-inspired, hand-held savory pies to Target Field. Offerings include Chicken Wild Rice and Sloppy Joe. Available near Section 126.

(Lake Elmo): Australian-inspired, hand-held savory pies to Target Field. Offerings include Chicken Wild Rice and Sloppy Joe. Available near Section 126. Upcycle Foods (Minneapolis): Former Target Field Chef Scott Vanden Broecke’s Italian Grinder sandwich featuring capicola, mortadella, ham, salami and provolone cheese, served on a pretzel bun made with local brewers’ spent grains, a byproduct of the beer-brewing process. Available at Truly On Deck.

(Minneapolis): Former Target Field Chef Scott Vanden Broecke’s Italian Grinder sandwich featuring capicola, mortadella, ham, salami and provolone cheese, served on a pretzel bun made with local brewers’ spent grains, a byproduct of the beer-brewing process. Available at Truly On Deck. Blue Door Pub (Minneapolis, St. Paul): Pat McDonough’s Cease and Desist Burger features white and yellow American cheeses and is topped with lettuce, onions and ‘Merican sauce. Available near Gate 34.

(Minneapolis, St. Paul): Pat McDonough’s Cease and Desist Burger features white and yellow American cheeses and is topped with lettuce, onions and ‘Merican sauce. Available near Gate 34. La Tapatia (Roseville): Adobo Chicken Tacos served in soft, doubled corn tortillas. Available street- or Cali-style near Section 109.

(Roseville): Adobo Chicken Tacos served in soft, doubled corn tortillas. Available street- or Cali-style near Section 109. Soul Bowl (Minneapolis): New soul food offerings from Chef Gerald Klass include The Henry Sandwich (barbecue-braised beef, coleslaw, potato chips and a potato roll) and Summer Bowl (barbecue-braised beef, Cajun corn and Return of the Mack and Cheese). Available near Section 112.

(Minneapolis): New soul food offerings from Chef Gerald Klass include The Henry Sandwich (barbecue-braised beef, coleslaw, potato chips and a potato roll) and Summer Bowl (barbecue-braised beef, Cajun corn and Return of the Mack and Cheese). Available near Section 112. Turkey To Go (Minneapolis): A Target Field classic makes its return to the concession stand next to Hrbek’s (near Section 114). Offerings include juicy turkey sandwiches made famous at the Minnesota State Fair.

(Minneapolis): A Target Field classic makes its return to the concession stand next to Hrbek’s (near Section 114). Offerings include juicy turkey sandwiches made famous at the Minnesota State Fair. Hot Indian (Minneapolis): Another longtime Target Field partner is back with a pair of new items – Chicken Tikka (seasoned, yogurt-marinated chicken breast simmered in a rich, creamy tomato curry; served with brown rice, crispy pappadum, cilantro and HI Slaw) and Vegan Channa Masala (chickpea curry; served with brown rice, crispy pappadum, cilantro and HI Slaw). Available near Section 122.

(Minneapolis): Another longtime Target Field partner is back with a pair of new items – Chicken Tikka (seasoned, yogurt-marinated chicken breast simmered in a rich, creamy tomato curry; served with brown rice, crispy pappadum, cilantro and HI Slaw) and Vegan Channa Masala (chickpea curry; served with brown rice, crispy pappadum, cilantro and HI Slaw). Available near Section 122. Food Building (Minneapolis): Delaware North’s ballpark chefs and the Food Building's Kieran Folliard have created the official grilled cheese sandwich of Target Field, using ingredients produced inside the Food Building in Northeast Minneapolis. Available at the new market near Section 126.

(Minneapolis): Delaware North’s ballpark chefs and the Food Building's Kieran Folliard have created the official grilled cheese sandwich of Target Field, using ingredients produced inside the Food Building in Northeast Minneapolis. Available at the new market near Section 126. We Are Nuts (St. Paul): Twin Cities Business’ 2021 Family Business of the Year brings a selection of its craft-roasted nuts and treats. Located at “The Market” near Section 126.

There will also be two concession stands in sections 133 and 327 that offer the likes of hot dogs, soft pretzels, popcorn, peanuts, pop and beer, all for $5 or less.

The open-air bar area located beyond left field is now called "The Market," which will provide food and beverages in addition to a walk-in cooler filled with numerous canned craft beers. The Market includes self-checkout stations.