Semifinal Friday matchups set for MN girls' state hockey tourney

Day 2 of the Minnesota girls' high school state hockey tournament is in the books, with the quarterfinals of the Class 2A field paving the way for semifinal Friday that will feature two games in Class 1A and two in 2A, ultimately setting the stage for championship Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Class 1A

Here's how the quarterfinals on Wednesday ended up:

#2 Orono defeated Mankato East 7-1

#3 Proctor/Hermantown defeated Albert Lea 6-2

#1 Warroad over River Lakes 7-0

#4 South St. Paul topped Luverne 4-1

The top four teams were seeded and faced the other four teams based on a random draw.

The semifinals on Friday feature:

11 a.m. – #2 Orono vs. #3 Proctor/Hermantown

1 p.m. – #1 Warroad vs. #4 South St. Paul

Class 2A

Here's how the quarterfinals Thursday ended up:

#2 Edina over Northfield 7-0

#3 Minnetonka defeated Burnsville 9-0

#1 Andover defeated Brainerd 5-0

#5 Gentry Academy topped #4 Maple Grove 2-1

In 2A, the top five seeds are voted on with the other three qualifiers getting matched up by random draw.

The semifinals Friday night feature:

6 p.m. – #2 Edina vs. #3 Minnetonka

8 p.m. – #1 Andover vs. #5 Gentry Academy

The quarterfinal games were streamed online by PrepSpotlight.TV, but all semifinal and championship games were be televised on Channel 45.