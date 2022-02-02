Here's how cold it will be during the USMNT game in St. Paul

"Arctic air with dangerously cold wind chills will settle in through Thursday morning. Wind chills of 25 to 30 below are likely this evening through tomorrow morning. If you have outdoor plans, be sure to dress appropriately as frost bite can occur in as little as 10 to 20 minutes."

That's the message from the National Weather Service, which has issued wind chill warnings or advisories for all of Minnesota on Wednesday into Thursday. And it just so happens to be the night the U.S. Men's National Team will play Honduras at Allianz Field in St. Paul.

What should you expect if you're going to the game?

In terms of the wind chill (what it feels like outside), those 25 to 30 below wind chill values will be reserved for greater Minnesota, not the metro. In St. Paul and the rest of the Twin Cities, the wind chill during the game, which begins at 6:30 p.m., will probably be between -5F and -15F.

Here's an animated GIF from the HRRR weather model showing wind chill values from 1 p.m. Wednesday until midnight.

WeatherBell

FIFA doesn't have specific guidance or rules about playing in extreme cold, but it does recommend that matches be canceled and rescheduled when the air temp is less than 5 degrees and when the wind chill is lower than -16 degrees.

The air temp when the game starts at 6:30 p.m. is forecast to be about 3 or 4 degrees, with a wind chill around 10 below zero, according to the NWS. By the time the game is over the air temp will be around 0 and the wind chill closer to 15 below.

You can use an interactive chart like the one below by clicking here, but what you see below in the chart is a 48-hour view of the air temp (red line), wind chill (blue line) and wind speed (purple line).

NWS

This is third cold weather FIFA World Cup Qualifying match that the USMNT has played in over the past week. Last Thursday, they played in temperatures around 30 degrees in Columbus, Ohio and then played Sunday in Hamilton, Ontario, with temps in the 20s.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING WEATHER newsletters