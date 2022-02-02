Skip to main content
Here's how cold it will be during the USMNT game in St. Paul

Here's how cold it will be during the USMNT game in St. Paul

The air temp and wind chill will be at the cancellation threshold, per FIFA recommendations. But the game is still on as planned.

Credit: Allianz Field, Twitter

The air temp and wind chill will be at the cancellation threshold, per FIFA recommendations. But the game is still on as planned.

"Arctic air with dangerously cold wind chills will settle in through Thursday morning. Wind chills of 25 to 30 below are likely this evening through tomorrow morning. If you have outdoor plans, be sure to dress appropriately as frost bite can occur in as little as 10 to 20 minutes."

That's the message from the National Weather Service, which has issued wind chill warnings or advisories for all of Minnesota on Wednesday into Thursday. And it just so happens to be the night the U.S. Men's National Team will play Honduras at Allianz Field in St. Paul. 

What should you expect if you're going to the game? 

In terms of the wind chill (what it feels like outside), those 25 to 30 below wind chill values will be reserved for greater Minnesota, not the metro. In St. Paul and the rest of the Twin Cities, the wind chill during the game, which begins at 6:30 p.m., will probably be between -5F and -15F. 

Here's an animated GIF from the HRRR weather model showing wind chill values from 1 p.m. Wednesday until midnight. 

hrrr-minneapolis-apparent_temperature_f-1643810400-1643821200-1643868000-80

FIFA doesn't have specific guidance or rules about playing in extreme cold, but it does recommend that matches be canceled and rescheduled when the air temp is less than 5 degrees and when the wind chill is lower than -16 degrees.

The air temp when the game starts at 6:30 p.m. is forecast to be about 3 or 4 degrees, with a wind chill around 10 below zero, according to the NWS. By the time the game is over the air temp will be around 0 and the wind chill closer to 15 below. 

You can use an interactive chart like the one below by clicking here, but what you see below in the chart is a 48-hour view of the air temp (red line), wind chill (blue line) and wind speed (purple line). 

Screen Shot 2022-02-02 at 10.06.29 AM

This is third cold weather FIFA World Cup Qualifying match that the USMNT has played in over the past week. Last Thursday, they played in temperatures around 30 degrees in Columbus, Ohio and then played Sunday in Hamilton, Ontario, with temps in the 20s.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING WEATHER newsletters

Next Up

dairy queen owatonna video jan 2022 screengrab
MN Food & Drink

Viral video: MN Diary Queen worker throws customer's food on sidewalk

The restaurant is closed while its owners conduct an internal investigation.

sean patrick masopust
MN News

Charges: Pastor sexually abused 17-year-old youth group member

He has since been fired from the church, charges state.

Screen Shot 2022-02-02 at 2.47.16 PM
MN News

Employee killed in workplace incident in Cannon Falls

The incident happened early Tuesday morning.

Screen Shot 2022-02-02 at 2.15.30 PM
MN Sports

Wayzata coach resigns after allegedly pushing Minnetonka player

The district confirmed that Ryan Freeberg has resigned and is no longer coaching Wayzata basketball.

seaworld san diego cultivar413 FLickr
Minnesota Life

Is SeaWorld going to take over Valleyfair?

SeaWorld reportedly made a big bid to buy Valleyfair's parent company, Cedar Fair.

st croix county sheriff's office
MN News

WI authorities need help identifying Jane Doe whose skull was found in 2002

A woman's skull was found near the St. Croix River in 2002.

VK_GM_Presser-3
MN Vikings

The Vikings, Harbaugh and 'playing it safe' with a coaching hire

The Vikings have a final four, how should they pick a winner?

Screen Shot 2021-05-27 at 9.29.03 AM
MN News

Dr. Scott Jensen wins GOP straw poll for governor

Jensen easily outpaced the other GOP candidates, though fell short of a majority.

police lights
MN News

Orono PD: 'While you were sleeping people were creeping' through homes

A significant number of crimes were reported in the Orono area.

Richfield livestream Feb 2 2022 mayor Gonzalez
MN News

Police: Suspects in Richfield school shooting were students

The 17-year-old shooting victim remains in critical condition Wednesday morning.

bloomington police department
MN News

Charges: Man rammed cop cars with stolen truck, sparked 100 mph chase

He's accused of leading police on a chase that reached 100 mph.

fire
MN News

Human remains found following house fire in Nicollet County

Firefighters arrived to find the house fully engulfed.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-01-30 at 9.01.59 AM
MN Sports

USMNT to play in St. Paul in extreme cold, subzero wind chill

The current forecast calls for a wind chill of around -15F at kickoff.

trick-or-treating, Halloween
MN Weather

Here's how cold it will be during trick-or-treating hours in MN

Temps falling into the upper 20s in most places by 8 p.m.

MN Weather

Here's how cold it got in Minnesota by 9 o'clock this morning

These temps are a sign of what's to come for the Twin Cities.

Winter Classic
MN Wild

'Dangerously cold' temps in Minneapolis for the Winter Classic

It'll likely go down as the coldest game in NHL history.

Screen Shot 2020-02-12 at 1.45.47 PM
MN News

Reporter's eye freezes shut while working outside during blizzard

The wind chill was a brutal -50F when he was outside reporting on the storm.

MN Weather

Light snow south of I-94 Sunday, stupid cold Monday, Tuesday

Below zero air temps in southern Minnesota? That's stupid for this time of year.

MN Weather

Snowstorm hits Sunday, Monday; barbaric cold follows

Wind chill values will be insane Tuesday-Friday.

Lambeau Field
MN Vikings

Vikings-Packers could be one of the coldest games in Lambeau history

Weather models are predicting wind chills well below zero.