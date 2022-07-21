Skip to main content
Hideki Matsuyama eaten alive by 18th hole at 3M Open in Minnesota

He's not the first and definitely won't be the last.

The No. 14-ranked golfer in the world was no match for the No. 18 hole at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, during the opening round of the 3M Open Thursday morning. 

Here's how it went for Hideki Matsuyama

  • Tee shot: Sails into the water. 
  • Drop 2, hitting 3: Sliced the ball into the water again. 
  • Drop 4, hitting 5: Rinse and repeat. 
  • Drop 6, hitting 7: Launches one over the green near the base of the stands. 
  • 8th shot: Hits the flagstick. 
  • 9th shot: Putts for a 9 on the Par-5 hole. 

That's a quadruple bogey for Matsuyama, who as of this writing was +4 through 10 holes. Matsuyama had the second best odds to win the 3M Open at 16-1, trailing the favorite, Tony Finau, who was 12-1, according to Caesars Sportsbook.

The 18th hole – one of 15 holes with water at TPC Twin Cities – is the same hole that has swallowed the likes of Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and numerous other PGA stars since the 3M Open was added as an event in 2019. 

