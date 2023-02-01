Skip to main content
High school basketball games canceled after adult 'threatens to bring gun'

The boys and girls varsity and JV games between South St. Paul Secondary and Two Rivers High were canceled.

Basketball games between South St. Paul Secondary and Two Rivers High School on Tuesday evening were canceled when an adult threatened "to bring a gun" to a game.

The alert was issued to parents after the threat was made on social media Tuesday afternoon.

"The threat, which was to bring a gun to the basketball game, was made by an adult that does not attend either school—Two Rivers High School nor South St. Paul Secondary," the notice said.

The decision was taken to cancel the boys' and girls' varsity and JV basketball games at both schools "out of an abundance of caution," with the alert saying it was unclear "which game the threat was made against."

"We take all threats seriously, and have been working closely with the West St. Paul and South St. Paul police departments to investigate the matter," it adds.

"Please know that our top priority is the safety and wellbeing of our students and staff, and we are making every effort to maintain an environment where students and staff feel safe."

There were a rash of incidents at high school football games this past September in which fights broke out at games in Edina and Brooklyn Park, while two people were shot by a student outside the Richfield High School football stadium during a game.

