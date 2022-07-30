Hockey Day Minnesota coming to 'Hockeytown USA' in 2024

Bally Sports North announced that its annual "Hockey Day Minnesota" will take place in Warroad for the first time in the winter of 2024.

Warroad is one of the most influential hockey cities in the world and has been nicknamed "Hockeytown USA" due to its vast array of Olympic, NHL and college hockey players.

Warroad High School is also a perennial powerhouse, both in boys and girls high school hockey, with seven combined state titles including the 2022 Girls Class A State Championship.

The event was created by the Minnesota Wild in 2007 to celebrate the game that has made Minnesota the State of Hockey. The broadcast is produced in partnership with Bally Sports North, Minnesota Hockey and the respective local community that serves as host each year.

Previous locations for the event include Baudette Bay (2007, 2008), Phalen Park (2009), Hermantown (2010), Moorhead (2011), Minnetonka (2012), Grand Rapids (2013), Elk River (2014), Saint Paul (2015), Duluth (2016), Stillwater (2017), St. Cloud (2018), Bemidji (2019), Minneapolis (2020) and Roseville (2021).

White Bear Lake will serve as the host to this upcoming year's event as it will take place on Jan. 28, 2023. The date for the 2024 event will be announced in the future.