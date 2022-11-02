Junior hockey player seeks disease testing after blood-spitting fight in Elk River

An 18-year-old junior hockey player went to the hospital to be tested for communicable diseases after a fellow player reportedly spat blood on his face during a game-time fight last month, according to the Elk River Police Department.

A police report from the incident states the fight happened around 8:30 p.m. during a game between the Minnesota Squatch and Dell Ducks junior hockey teams at the Furniture and Things Community Event Center.

An 18-year-old Dell Ducks from Maple Grove, who reported the incident to police, said he'd struck a 20-year-old Squatch player in the face, causing him to bleed.

The Maple Grove teen said referees broke up the fight, but the other player spat blood at him, which landed on his face.

After the game, the teen went to the hospital to be tested for any blood-borne pathogens, but learned he could not be tested without the other player being tested first to check for infectious diseases.

The police officer handling the case said he'd reach out to the other player to discuss the situation, but it's unclear from the police report if the players underwent any testing.

Charges are not being pursued at this time.