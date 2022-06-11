Skip to main content
Hopkins native Joseph Fahnbulleh is the fastest man in college sports

Hopkins native Joseph Fahnbulleh is the fastest man in college sports

Fahnbulleh defended his title with a spectacular performance in the 200m dash.

© Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Fahnbulleh defended his title with a spectacular performance in the 200m dash.

Hopkins native Joseph Fahbulleh was a star for the Florida Gators at the NCAA Track and Field Championships, winning the national title in the 100m and 200m sprints on Friday.

Fanbulleh, 20, won the 100m dash with a personal-best time of 10.00 seconds. 

Fanbulleh came into the night defending his national title in the 200m and did so in spectacular fashion. His time of 19.83 seconds was the third-fastest time in the U.S. this year and blew past Matthew Boling of Georgia.

This is nothing new for Fahnbulleh, who finished fifth and set a new record for Liberia during the 2021 Tokyo Olympics with a time of 19.98 seconds in the 200m dash. 

Fahnbulleh ran in the Olympics at just 19 years old. Canada's Andre de Grasse, 26 at the time, won gold with a time of 19.63 seconds. 

The sophomore also has an impressive list of accolades for Florida, finishing as a three-time All-SEC Outdoor Second Team performer in the 4x100m relay (2022) and the 200m dash (2021).

Fanbulleh's performance helped Florida capture the men's team national title with 54 points, defeating Texas' runner-up total of 38 points. 

His top time in the 200m while in high school at Hopkins was 20.69 seconds. He won the MSHSL State Track and Field title in the 200m in 2018 and 2019, also finishing fourth in the 2019 state triple jump. He owns the state record in the 200m.

Next Up

USATSI_18514774_168397563_lowres
MN Sports

Hopkins native Joseph Fahnbulleh is the fastest man in college sports

Fahnbulleh defended his title with a spectacular performance in the 200m dash.

Screen Shot 2022-06-11 at 3.22.34 PM
MN Weather

Tracking the heat dome: Short and long-term impacts for MN

Tuesday will be a taste of what could be an extended period of hot and dry weather in Minnesota.

st. louis park carjacking
MN News

Minneapolis teen to stand trial as adult for string of violent carjackings

Chatman was allegedly involved in the violent carjackings at Lunds & Byerlys stores in St. Louis Park and Edina, among other carjackings.

Farmington Tigers Baseball
MN Sports

Here are the brackets for the 2022 Minnesota state baseball tournament

This year's tournament will begin on Tuesday.

Screen Shot 2022-06-11 at 9.15.04 AM
MN Food & Drink

Little Tijuana to reopen under new ownership, with new menu

The Eat Street restaurant closed in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Screen Shot 2022-06-11 at 9.22.15 AM
MN News

Brooklyn Center schools to 're-think' events after incidents at graduation

Two men were arrested after being found with handguns, and a student was assaulted on the football field.

moorhead police
MN News

Suspect in custody after robbery near Moorhead school

The robbery took place Thursday evening.

OtterTailCountySheriffOffice
MN News

Driver killed in Otter Tail County crash Friday

The other driver sustained minor injuries.

3016 LR Kitch 3
Sponsored Story

Gallery: Remodeled Minneapolis townhome has two balconies

Perfect for the walkable, modern lifestyle

image
MN Food & Drink

The Dock Cafe reopens in Stillwater after being closed for 2 years

The popular spot with scenic views will offer a limited menu this weekend.

Lunds.& Byerlys
MN Shopping

Lunds & Byerlys to open new store in south metro

The 'state-of-the-art' supermarket is set to open in June 2023.

Screen Shot 2021-01-12 at 8.00.32 AM
MN News

St. Paul mother sentenced to prison for murdering her 2-year-old

Ciashia Lee, 30, was sentenced to 18 years in prison after she plead guilty last month.

Related

RobGronkowskiHopkinsHSAppearance
MN Sports

Why was Rob Gronkowski at Hopkins High School on Monday?

Gronk and his brothers competed against some of the members of the school's girls basketball team.

Hopkins Basketball
MN Sports

Hopkins suffers rare loss to No. 1 ranked Sidwell Friends

The Royals held their own in a battle of the nation's best.

Amaya Battle
MN Sports

Hopkins takes on No. 1 team in the country on ESPNU Friday

The game will feature a pair of top recruits in the Class of 2022.

hopkins high school GSV Pro - CROP
MN News

Principal reveals more details about Monday fight at Hopkins High School

It broke out at the same time a sit-in protest was taking place.

Joe Fahnbullah
MN Sports

Hopkins 19-year-old Joe Fahnbulleh takes 5th in Olympic 200M

He ran a blistering time under 20 seconds.

Brian Cosgriff
MN Sports

Minnetonka hires Hopkins legend Brian Cosgriff as girls' basketball coach

Cosgriff won seven state titles in 21 seasons with the Royals.

psychic readings hopkins
MN News

Charges: Hopkins psychic swindled customers saying she can cure curses

She operates a psychic reading shop in Hopkins.

Mainstreet Hopkins
Minnesota Life

'Historic' Hopkins becomes official with Mainstreet added to National Register

Once the 'Raspberry Capital of the World', downtown Hopkins continues to bustle.