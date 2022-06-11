Hopkins native Joseph Fahnbulleh is the fastest man in college sports

Hopkins native Joseph Fahbulleh was a star for the Florida Gators at the NCAA Track and Field Championships, winning the national title in the 100m and 200m sprints on Friday.

Fanbulleh, 20, won the 100m dash with a personal-best time of 10.00 seconds.

Fanbulleh came into the night defending his national title in the 200m and did so in spectacular fashion. His time of 19.83 seconds was the third-fastest time in the U.S. this year and blew past Matthew Boling of Georgia.

This is nothing new for Fahnbulleh, who finished fifth and set a new record for Liberia during the 2021 Tokyo Olympics with a time of 19.98 seconds in the 200m dash.

Fahnbulleh ran in the Olympics at just 19 years old. Canada's Andre de Grasse, 26 at the time, won gold with a time of 19.63 seconds.

The sophomore also has an impressive list of accolades for Florida, finishing as a three-time All-SEC Outdoor Second Team performer in the 4x100m relay (2022) and the 200m dash (2021).

Fanbulleh's performance helped Florida capture the men's team national title with 54 points, defeating Texas' runner-up total of 38 points.

His top time in the 200m while in high school at Hopkins was 20.69 seconds. He won the MSHSL State Track and Field title in the 200m in 2018 and 2019, also finishing fourth in the 2019 state triple jump. He owns the state record in the 200m.