Skip to main content

Hopkins takes on No. 1 team in the country on ESPNU Friday

The game will feature a pair of top recruits in the Class of 2022.
Amaya Battle

The Hopkins Girls Basketball team will be under the spotlight on Friday afternoon as they'll face the top-ranked team in the country in a nationally televised matchup on ESPNU.

The Royals will play No. 1 ranked Sidwell Friends (Washington D.C.) at 4 p.m. in a game that features several espnW Top 100 recruits.

Hopkins guard Amaya Battle, who is the 10th ranked guard and 39th overall ranked recruit in the class of 2022, has already committed to the Gophers and has led the Royals to a strong start to the season. The Royals also have size with forward Maya Nnaji ranking ninth in the 2022 class.

With top Class of 2023 recruits Taylor Woodson (26th) and Sunaja Agara (38th), the Royals enter Friday's game with a 12-0 record and the No. 1 ranking in Class 4A.

But the Royals will have their hands full against a pair of top recruits. Guard Kiki Rice is the second-ranked recruit in the Class of 2022 and is committed to UCLA. Fellow guard Jadyn Donovan is also ranked seventh in the Class of 2023.

The game will be part of a National Invitational girls basketball tournament this weekend at Hopkins Lindbergh Center. The winner will advance to face the winner of Friday's night cap, which pits Grandview (Colo.) against No. 2 ranked DeSoto (Texas).

The third-place game will take place at 5 p.m. on Saturday with the championship played at 7 p.m.

Next Up

rep nolan west mn house
MN News

MN rep. says he was 'assaulted' at activist group's public meeting

The Republican said a man grabbed his arms and yanked him from the room.

Screen Shot 2022-01-20 at 12.56.52 PM
Minnesota Life

What were the 'bizarre things' seen in Minnesota's sky?

The mysterious streaks were not UFOs and they weren't pieces of an asteroid.

Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner
MN Vikings

Mel Kiper Jr. has Vikings taking a cornerback in his first mock draft

Mike Zimmer may be gone, but the tradition lives on.

icicles, freezing weather, cold weather
Minnesota Life

Booming noises in the night could be frost quakes

The loud sounds are most likely to happen during the middle of the night.

coronavirus, coronavirus test, covid-19
MN Coronavirus

Free COVID testing site to open in St. Paul for 3 weeks

The federal testing site comes as demand for testing remains high.

Reyel Simmons photo 1 - complaint - crop
MN News

MN TikToker accused of faking federal agent life pleads guilty

He told his 10,000 followers he was a Homeland Security agent — authorities say it was a lie.

Wilf
MN Vikings

Report: Vikings request second interview with 2 GM candidates

Ryan Poles of the Chiefs and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah of the Browns.

Amaya Battle
MN Sports

Hopkins takes on No. 1 team in the country on ESPNU Friday

The game will feature a pair of top recruits in the Class of 2022.

st. paul federation of educators - teachers
MN News

Educators in Minneapolis, St. Paul could strike amid contract negotiations

Teachers and support staff are demanding smaller class sizes, mental health support and better pay.

turtinen two harbors
MN Weird

MN mayor in hot water for hawking $400M underwater hotel plan

The city council called a special meeting to discuss the mayor's public comments.

police lights
MN News

Woman in critical condition after attempted murder, authorities say

A 33-year-old woman is in custody and facing possible charges.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Charges: Driver threw 'large rocks' at police car during highway chase

Authorities say the suspect had used methamphetamine earlier in the day.

Related

Camden Heide
MN Sports

Wayzata's Camden Heide commits to Purdue

The four-star guard is the top-ranked Minnesota recruit in the Class of 2022.

Screen Shot 2019-09-24 at 6.35.24 AM
MN Sports

No. 1 Lakeville South dominates No. 2 Eden Prairie

The Cougars ran away with the Class 6A showdown.

Screen Shot 2020-03-17 at 11.43.36 AM
MN Sports

Hopkins seniors put in the spotlight by ESPN's Scott Van Pelt

The undefeated Royals got the bulk of ESPN's "Senior Night" segment.

Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner
MN Vikings

Mel Kiper Jr. has Vikings taking a cornerback in his first mock draft

Mike Zimmer may be gone, but the tradition lives on.

Screen Shot 2019-10-11 at 12.04.56 PM
MN Sports

Showcase featuring 2 MN teams, LeBron's son draws ESPN

There's speculation that the Saturday games could be moved to Target Center, but nothing is official yet.

Amy Potomak
MN Gophers

Watch: Gophers' Potomak lands 'SportsCenter' No. 1 play of the day

The Gophers took 5 points from the Badgers in a battle of the top two teams in the country.

U.S. Bank Stadium, Vikings fans
MN Vikings

Thursday Night Football to move to Amazon Prime in new NFL agreement

The $110 billion deal will also feature more flex games and streaming simulcasts.

Screen Shot 2021-02-14 at 9.37.27 AM
MN Sports

Small town MN basketball team gets chance of lifetime to play on ESPNU

It'll be a must-see game for Minnesota prep basketball fans.