Hopkins takes on No. 1 team in the country on ESPNU Friday

The game will feature a pair of top recruits in the Class of 2022.

The Hopkins Girls Basketball team will be under the spotlight on Friday afternoon as they'll face the top-ranked team in the country in a nationally televised matchup on ESPNU.

The Royals will play No. 1 ranked Sidwell Friends (Washington D.C.) at 4 p.m. in a game that features several espnW Top 100 recruits.

Hopkins guard Amaya Battle, who is the 10th ranked guard and 39th overall ranked recruit in the class of 2022, has already committed to the Gophers and has led the Royals to a strong start to the season. The Royals also have size with forward Maya Nnaji ranking ninth in the 2022 class.

With top Class of 2023 recruits Taylor Woodson (26th) and Sunaja Agara (38th), the Royals enter Friday's game with a 12-0 record and the No. 1 ranking in Class 4A.

But the Royals will have their hands full against a pair of top recruits. Guard Kiki Rice is the second-ranked recruit in the Class of 2022 and is committed to UCLA. Fellow guard Jadyn Donovan is also ranked seventh in the Class of 2023.

The game will be part of a National Invitational girls basketball tournament this weekend at Hopkins Lindbergh Center. The winner will advance to face the winner of Friday's night cap, which pits Grandview (Colo.) against No. 2 ranked DeSoto (Texas).

The third-place game will take place at 5 p.m. on Saturday with the championship played at 7 p.m.