How did Paul Allen's first time doing hockey play-by-play go?

Longtime Minnesota Vikings and Canterbury Park announcer Paul Allen made his hockey play-by-play debut Monday night. Literally, it was the first hockey game of any level – high school, college or the pros – that Allen has done.

Known for his "boom" calls on the opening kickoffs of Vikings games and his "and they're racing" phrases at the Shakopee horse track, Allen delivered a similar flare when describing the game on the ice.

He started the game call with "and they're skating" and after Nicolas Deslauriers scored the first goal of the night on his debut for the Wild, Allen echoed his famous Brett Favre-to-Greg Lewis touchdown call where he said "Welcome to Minnesota, Greg Lewis."

"Centering pass and a goal! Welcome to Minnesota, Nicolas Deslauriers," Allen said.

When Kevin Fiala scored to put the Wild up 2-0 (the goal was waived off), Allen made a play on the Wild winger's last name and sprinkled in the Wild's "Christmas colors" that he often talks about on his 9-to-noon radio show at FM 100.3 KFAN,

"Fiala a shot and he scores! Kevin Fia-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la. It's Christmas every day with Kevin Fiala."

"Sure, the hockey play by play needs refining/experience, but I'm beyond humbled by the surreal feeling calling that [Minnesota Wild] game tonight," Allen tweeted from his Faith and Goal podcast account. "The Holy Spirit just grabbed my heart & took me where I never dreamed I'd go during those practice games. I'm left in awe. I love you, Father."

Allen's final call of the night incorporated his well-known "Yes!" with an addition of "Vegas has gone broke" following Ryan Hartman's empty-net goal to seal the 3-0 win for the Wild.

Allen will get his second opportunity to call a Wild game later this week when Minnesota hosts the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night.