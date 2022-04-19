How to watch Game 2 between the Timberwolves and Grizzlies

Game 2 of the NBA playoff series between the Timberwolves and Grizzlies could be difficult to find on TV, even though it is being broadcast by both Bally Sports North and NBA TV.

If you have a cable or satellite package with Bally Sports North and/or NBA TV, you're good to go for the 7:30 p.m. game. But if you're a cord cutter or you don't have a cable or satellite package with either channel, then you're obviously going to struggle to watch the game.

If you have YouTube TV, you don't have Bally Sports North but NBA TV is part of YouTube TV's channel lineup. Sling TV and fuboTV also have NBA TV.

But here's the problem: NBA TV will be blacked out in local markets, so if you don't have Bally Sports North you're out of luck.

DirecTV Stream doesn't have NBA TV but it does come with Bally Sports North.

If you have Hulu Live, you're out of luck because it doesn't carry either channel.

If you're in a situation where you don't have either channel, you could consider a free trial from any of the aforementioned streaming services. But remember to cancel it before the free trial ends to avoid being charged, if that's what your goal is.