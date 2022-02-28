Skip to main content
It's section championship week in Minnesota boys hockey

It's section championship week in Minnesota boys hockey

Sixteen teams will advance to next week's state tournament in St. Paul.

Credit: Chaska Boys Hockey via Twitter

Sixteen teams will advance to next week's state tournament in St. Paul.

It is section championship week in Minnesota boys high school hockey. Winners advance to the prestigious state tournament while losers fall one game shy of competing on the biggest prep hockey stage in the world. 

Most section playoffs are into the championship round, though there are a few that have to play semifinal games before their section title games take place later this week. The state tournament is next week, Wednesday-Saturday, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 

Here's the schedule for Class 1A and Class 2A section games this week. 

Class 1A section playoffs

All sections but 4A have advanced to the championship round. In 4A, the semifinal games are Wednesday between #1 Mahtomedi and #5 Two Rivers, and #2 Simley against #3 Chisago Lakes. Here are the section title games. 

1A: #3 Albert Lea vs. #4 New Prague, Wed. 5:30 p.m. – Rochester Rec Center

2A: #1 Minneapolis vs. #2 Delano, Wed, 7 p.m. – St. Louis Park Rec Center

3A: #1 New Ulm vs. #2 Mankato East/Loyola, Wed. 7 p.m. – Mayo Event Center Mankato

5A: #3 St. Cloud Cathedral vs. #4 Monticello, Wed. 7 p.m. – Elk River Ice Arena

6A: #1 Alexandria vs. #2 Fergus Falls, Thur. 7 p.m. – St. Cloud MAC

7A: #1 Hermantown vs. #2 Duluth Denfeld, Wed. 7 p.m. – Amsoil Arena Duluth

8A: #1 Warroad vs. #2 Thief River Falls, Thur. 7 p.m. – East Grand Forks Civic Center

Class 2A section playoffs

All sections but 4AA have reached the title round. In 4A, the semifinals are Wednesday at Bloomington Ice Garden between #1 Hill-Murray and #4 Gentry Academy, and #2 Stillwater against #3 White Bear Lake. Here are the section championship games. 

1AA: #1 Lakeville South vs. #2 Lakeville North, Thur. 7 p.m. – Rochester Rec Center

2AA: #3 Chaska vs. #4 Prior Lake, Wed. 7 p.m. – Braemar Edina

3AA: #1 Cretin-Derham Hall vs. #3 #Eastview, Thur. 7 p.m. – Braemar Edina

5AA: #1 Rogers vs. #2 Maple Grove, Thur. 7 p.m. – Elk River Ice Arena

6AA: #1 Benilde-St. Margaret's vs. #2 Edina, Wed. 7 p.m. – Bloomington Ice Garden

7AA: #1 Andover vs. #2 Grand Rapids, Thur. 7 p.m. – Amsoil Arena Duluth

8AA: #1 Moorhead vs. #3 Elk River, Wed. 7 p.m. – St. Cloud MAC

Next Up

target
MN Business

Target is increasing its starting wage to up to $24 an hour

More workers will be eligible for health benefits as well.

FMZ1ZcgXwAUHoKD
MN Sports

It's section championship week in Minnesota boys hockey

Sixteen teams will advance to next week's state tournament in St. Paul.

USATSI_14100438_168397563_lowres
MN Vikings

Everything we're looking for at the NFL Combine

The Vikings' new GM and head coach will both talk with the media in Indy

ambulance
MN News

Man killed, woman injured in 'domestic stabbing' in Minneapolis

Police say the two people are related.

Payton Willis
MN Gophers

Gophers' 27-point comeback comes up short vs. Indiana

Payton Willis caught fire but it wasn't enough to climb out of a massive hole.

police lights
MN News

Woman, 20, killed in home explosion in Le Sueur County

She was reportedly housesitting at the time of her death.

WBL fight
MN Sports

Video shows fight break out between man, students during playoff hockey

The fight reportedly occurred during the third period of the White Bear Lake/Tartan game.

Screen Shot 2022-02-27 at 9.07.05 AM
MN News

Owners of St. Paul's Moscow on the Hill voice support for Ukraine

The owners of Moscow on the Hill and Kramarczuk’s Sausage Company have expressed support for Ukraine amid Russia's invasion.

Winter scene snow storm snowfall snow plow - Joe Nelson Feb 2022 5
MN Weather

NWS: 'Potentially significant storm system' this week in MN

"This system will be the main story all week," the NWS says.

ambulance
MN News

One dead after two-vehicle crash on west-central Minnesota highway

The crash involved a Ford F-650 and a Chevy sedan.

ambulance
MN News

Two hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash on I-394 in Hopkins

The crash happened at around 5:30 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 394.

Driving driver
MN News

Crash driver in Chaska was 4 times over limit at 9:30 a.m.

Police say that nobody was injured in the crash.

Related

ERbcH1_X0AAwDjk
MN Sports

Boys' hockey: It's section final week in Minnesota

A list of the who/when/where for each section tournament this week.

Screen Shot 2020-03-09 at 10.10.46 AM
MN Sports

It's section championship week in MN boys' basketball

The section title games determine who makes it to the state tournament.

state hockey tournament, mshsl
MN Sports

Here are the 16 boys' hockey section championship games

Trips to the state tournament are on the line Wednesday and Thursday nights.

high school football
MN Sports

Here are all of the MN football section championships this week

112 teams will be trimmed to 56 this week.

MN Sports

More madness on night 2 of boys' hockey section final week

A short-handed goal in overtime to go to State?

hockey
MN Sports

Here are the brackets for the 2022 girls' state hockey tournament

The tourney begins Wednesday in St. Paul.

high school football
MN Sports

Here are all of the high school football section championship matchups

It's championship week in prep football.

MN Sports

Previews for each section in 1A boys' hockey

Could we have a tourney without Breck and Hermantown?