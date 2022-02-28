It's section championship week in Minnesota boys hockey

It is section championship week in Minnesota boys high school hockey. Winners advance to the prestigious state tournament while losers fall one game shy of competing on the biggest prep hockey stage in the world.

Most section playoffs are into the championship round, though there are a few that have to play semifinal games before their section title games take place later this week. The state tournament is next week, Wednesday-Saturday, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Here's the schedule for Class 1A and Class 2A section games this week.

Class 1A section playoffs

All sections but 4A have advanced to the championship round. In 4A, the semifinal games are Wednesday between #1 Mahtomedi and #5 Two Rivers, and #2 Simley against #3 Chisago Lakes. Here are the section title games.

1A: #3 Albert Lea vs. #4 New Prague, Wed. 5:30 p.m. – Rochester Rec Center

2A: #1 Minneapolis vs. #2 Delano, Wed, 7 p.m. – St. Louis Park Rec Center

3A: #1 New Ulm vs. #2 Mankato East/Loyola, Wed. 7 p.m. – Mayo Event Center Mankato

5A: #3 St. Cloud Cathedral vs. #4 Monticello, Wed. 7 p.m. – Elk River Ice Arena

6A: #1 Alexandria vs. #2 Fergus Falls, Thur. 7 p.m. – St. Cloud MAC

7A: #1 Hermantown vs. #2 Duluth Denfeld, Wed. 7 p.m. – Amsoil Arena Duluth

8A: #1 Warroad vs. #2 Thief River Falls, Thur. 7 p.m. – East Grand Forks Civic Center

Class 2A section playoffs

All sections but 4AA have reached the title round. In 4A, the semifinals are Wednesday at Bloomington Ice Garden between #1 Hill-Murray and #4 Gentry Academy, and #2 Stillwater against #3 White Bear Lake. Here are the section championship games.

1AA: #1 Lakeville South vs. #2 Lakeville North, Thur. 7 p.m. – Rochester Rec Center

2AA: #3 Chaska vs. #4 Prior Lake, Wed. 7 p.m. – Braemar Edina

3AA: #1 Cretin-Derham Hall vs. #3 #Eastview, Thur. 7 p.m. – Braemar Edina

5AA: #1 Rogers vs. #2 Maple Grove, Thur. 7 p.m. – Elk River Ice Arena

6AA: #1 Benilde-St. Margaret's vs. #2 Edina, Wed. 7 p.m. – Bloomington Ice Garden

7AA: #1 Andover vs. #2 Grand Rapids, Thur. 7 p.m. – Amsoil Arena Duluth

8AA: #1 Moorhead vs. #3 Elk River, Wed. 7 p.m. – St. Cloud MAC