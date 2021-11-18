Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
It's time for the Twins to stop being bargain shoppers
Publish date:

It's time for the Twins to stop being bargain shoppers

The Twins need to adjust their offseason approach.
Author:

Rogers Sports Net

The Twins need to adjust their offseason approach.

In just over a week, shoppers will flock to the Mall of America in pursuit of the perfect gift. While some will throw down to acquire that elusive PlayStation 5, others will be drawn to the perfect deal.

The Minnesota Twins fall into the latter category as they enter another pivotal winter. With the goal of rebounding from a disappointing season, the front office has plenty of holes to fill with a small-market budget.

This leads Derek Falvey and Thad Levine racing to the clearance rack where they can't believe all of the sweet deals. But as the best shoppers know, a great deal doesn't always represent the best value.

Last offseason was a great example when the Twins waited until January to fill holes on the roster. This led to a bargain bullpen when the Twins signed Alex Colomé to a one-year, $5 million deal.

Colomé went on to become a shaky closer, blowing seven of 24 save opportunities while Trevor May became a reliable set-up man, posting a 3.59 ERA in the first year of a two-year, $15.5 million contract with the New York Mets. May would've given the Twins' bullpen at least one dependable arm.

Falvey and Levine also beamed like a shopper walking out of Target on Black Friday when they signed Andrelton Simmons to a one-year, $10 million deal. But the signing went horribly wrong when Simmons recorded the third-lowest OPS (.558) in franchise history for a shortstop with at least 412 at-bats.

For $8 million more, the Twins could have signed Marcus Semien, who slugged 45 home runs and became an MVP candidate on a one-year deal with the Toronto Blue Jays.

But even when the Twins have the right approach, they still manage to find the wrong players. To fill the back end of the rotation, Minnesota signed J.A. Happ and Matt Shoemaker to one-year deals worth a combined $10 million.

For the same amount of money, the Twins could have signed Robbie Ray and Carlos Rodón, who had similar questions but finished first and fifth in this year's Cy Young Award voting.

When José Berríos wanted a new contract, the Twins reportedly balked at his demands. After trading Berríos to Toronto, the right-hander signed a seven-year, $131 million contract that the Twins could have easily managed.

The same situation exists with Byron Buxton, where the Twins would reportedly rather find value in a trade involving prospects than be on the wrong end of a long-term contract.

But it's where the Twins spend their money that makes that a fallacy. Over the past couple of years, the Twins signed a 34-year-old corner infielder with calf problems instead of re-signing a strong No. 2 starter.

When the Twins do re-sign their own players, it's usually to what they believe is their own benefit. While it worked with Jorge Polanco, it has locked them into questionable deals with Max Kepler, Miguel Sanó and Randy Dobnak.

For a team that has lost 18 straight playoff games dating back to 2003, giving Dobnak $9.5 million guaranteed instead of paying up for Berríos is like getting socks for Christmas. But at some point, the Twins need to dive in head-first for the market's "Turbo Man" doll and put a winning product on the field.

Next Up

14869-Manitou-Road-NE-Prior-Lake-MN-55372-6110268-image1
MN Property

Gallery: Home with 100 feet of lakeshore on Prior Lake for sale at $2.9M

The home has been completely remodeled.

Jose Berrios
MN Twins

It's time for the Twins to stop being bargain shoppers

The Twins need to adjust their offseason approach.

joey meatballs facebook
MN Food & Drink

2 new eateries open Thanksgiving week at Rosedale's food hall

It includes the launch of a brand new build-your-own salad concept.

Kavanian Palmer
MN News

Community members rally to support family of slain Good Samaritan

Kavanian Palmer was killed when he tried to stop a driver from leaving the scene of a crash.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Thief steals car with 7-year-old boy inside; man arrested in Minneapolis

The boy wasn't hurt.

ambulance
MN News

Sheriff: Litchfield man killed in crash had sped away from fender bender

The crash happened around 7 p.m. on Nov. 10 in Hennepin County.

Screen Shot 2021-11-18 at 8.20.41 AM
MN News

Man dies after shooting in downtown Minneapolis

The shooting was reported on the 1200 block of 7th Street South.

patagonia airbnb photo
Travel

Couple named  'top hosts' for off-the-grid cabin

The small space looks out to Lake Superior.

bloomington police department
MN News

Charges: Bloomington teenager waved knife during road rage incident

He is also accused of throwing an object at the other driver's vehicle.

Zimmer and Rodgers
MN Vikings

If this is the last time, you'll miss Zimmer vs Rodgers

Matthew Coller's work can be found daily at Purple Insider.

courtney godfrey
TV, Movies and The Arts

FOX 9's Courtney Godfrey taking break to pursue competitive snowboarding career

"I never want to be the person who doesn’t at least try, and that’s why this was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up," she said.

Anthony Edwards
MN Timberwolves

Ant's 4th quarter takeover leads Timberwolves over Kings

The Timberwolves star erupted to lead a much-needed victory.

Related

Rocco Baldelli
MN Twins

5 questions for the 2021 Minnesota Twins

The Twins open the season in Milwaukee on Thursday.

Alexander Colomé
MN Twins

Colomé nightmare continues as Twins blow another lead

The Twins have lost 12 of their past 14 games.

Rob Refsnyder
MN Twins

Rob Refsnyder becomes 'legendary' against Orioles

The Twins outfielder starred in a 7-4 victory over Baltimore.

Jose Berrios
MN Twins

Latest Twins rumors: Berríos, Buxton, Maeda all landing in trade talks

The Twins are reportedly "extremely active as sellers" ahead of Friday's deadline.

Kenta Maeda
MN Twins

Projecting the Twins' starting rotation for 2022

Improving their pitching will be key for a quick turnaround.

Jake Odorizzi
MN Twins

Derek Falvey says Twins are "likely done adding big-ticket contracts"

The quote seems to indicate Jake Odorizzi won't return in 2021.

Mitch Garver
MN Twins

Garver, Simmons spark Twins' 7-run 3rd inning

The big inning helped the Twins beat the Royals on Sunday

Max Kepler
MN Twins

Max Kepler crushes two home runs as Twins win season opener

The Twins picked up where they left off with a 10-5 win over the White Sox.