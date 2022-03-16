Jaden McDaniels out at least two weeks after injury

Skip to main content
McDaniels was injured late in Monday's win over San Antonio.

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels will miss at least two weeks after suffering an ankle injury during Monday's victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

McDaniels was hurt in the fourth quarter when he went up for a rebound with 41.9 seconds remaining. After coming down awkwardly, McDaniels fell to the ground and had to be helped to the locker room.

The severity of the injury was determined after undergoing an MRI on Tuesday in Minnesota. The current plan is for McDaniels to be re-evaluated after two weeks.

Losing McDaniels is a big blow for the Timberwolves' rotation. The second-year forward is averaging 9.4 points per game this season and 12.4 points over his last 10 games. McDaniels has also contributed as one of the Timberwolves' best defenders.

McDaniels joins a lengthy injury report for the Timberwolves. Jarred Vanderbilt (quad), Naz Reid (back), Jordan McLaughlin (groin) and Patrick Beverley (ear) are all listed as questionable for Wednesday's game with the Los Angeles Lakers.

