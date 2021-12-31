Jared Allen named a finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

The Vikings legend is a finalist for the second straight year.

Former Minnesota Vikings defensive end Jared Allen was named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the second straight year on Thursday.

Allen, who is in his second year of eligibility, joins 15 modern-era finalists who will be discussed by a selection committee on Jan. 18. Of the 15 finalists, the committee can select five modern-era players as well as a coach, contributor and senior category inductee.

Allen was a fourth-round pick for the Chiefs in 2004 and spent 13 seasons in the NFL. The 39-year-old is most remembered for his time with the Vikings, where he spent six seasons after a trade prior to the 2008 season.

In six years in Minnesota, Allen never missed a game and ranks third in team's official history with 85.5 sacks. Since sacks were considered an official statistic in 1982, Allen ranks 11th all-time with 136 career sacks. Of the 10 players ahead of him, seven are currently in the Hall of Fame.

This year's finalists include first-year candidates in defensive end DeMarcus Ware, receiver Andre Johnson and returner Devin Hester. Offensive tackle Willie Anderson and linebacker Patrick Willis are also first-time finalists.

Defensive back Ronde Barber, offensive tackle Tony Boselli, safety LeRoy Butler, receiver Torry Holt, linebacker Sam Mills, defensive lineman Richard Seymour, linebacker Zach Thomas, receiver Reggie Wayne and defensive tackle Bryant Young round out the modern-era finalists for the Class of 2022.