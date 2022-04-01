Jason Zucker leaves game vs. Wild with apparent injury

Thursday night's game was a special moment for Jason Zucker. The Pittsburgh Penguins forward returned to Minnesota after he spent the first nine years of his career with the Minnesota Wild.

But his return was short-lived as Zucker exited with an apparent injury in the second period.

Zucker was chasing a puck in the defensive zone when he was nudged by Wild forward Kevin Fiala. After losing his balance and crashing into the boards, the Penguins raced the other way for Rickard Rakell's second goal of the night but Zucker remained down on the ice.

Zucker was down for several minutes before being helped off by his teammates. The 30-year-old has battled injuries recently, which have limited him to 31 games this season.

Zucker ranks fourth in Wild history with 132 goals and ninth with 243 points. He remains involved with the community including the Zucker Family Suite and Broadcast Studio at the M Health Fairview Masonic Children's Hospital.